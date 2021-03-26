LC5 boss remanded over theft of govt vehicle

By Ephraim Kasozi More by this Author

The Amudat District chairperson has been remanded for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle meant for the office.

Mr Adamson Francis Kiyonga appeared before the magistrate’s court in Matugga, Wakiso District, yesterday and was remanded to Kasangati Prison until March 31 when he will reappear for the hearing of his bail application.

“You are hereby remanded. Court will hear your bail application on Wednesday (next week),” Magistrate Latif Abubaker Nakibinge ruled.

Mr Kiyonga was remanded following submissions by his lawyer, Mr Johnan Nuwandinda, that their sureties were not readily available.

Court rejected his plea to delay the matter and wait for the sureties.

Prosecution case

It is alleged that on May 24, 2017, at Matugga Police Station in Wakiso, Mr Kiyonga stole a wreckage of a double cabin pick-up truck belonging to Amudat District under the Youth Livelihood Programme. The motor vehicle had been allocated to Amudat by the Office of the Prime Minister but was involved in an accident.

Mr Kiyonga was arrested by detectives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on Wednesday. He was arrested while attending a conference in Entebbe.

It is alleged that in 2017, Mr Kiyonga asked for clearance from the chief administrative officer to come to Matugga to collect the vehicle wreckage from Matugga Police Station. It is alleged that upon picking the said motor vehicle wreckage, Mr Kiyonga did not deliver it to the district.

It is alleged that efforts by the district leadership to pursue the matter through police were futile until a complaint was filed at the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.