LC5 boss wanted over human trafficking, rape

Police are hunting for Bukwo District chairperson Julius Chelimo on allegations of trafficking and defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Mr Chelimo has failed to answer their summons, prompting a manhunt.

“He was sent summonses to report to the Special Investigations Division at Kireka last Monday, but he did not respond to the summonses,” Mr Enanga said yesterday during a press conference at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

It is alleged that the victim left her parents’ home in Bukwo on November 28, 2021, for holidays in Kampala City.

While in Kampala, she went and visited a friend, where she was lured into “friendship” by Mr Chelimo.

According to police, on May 6, the girl was picked up from Usafi Market in Kampala City and linked up with the suspect at Shell Petrol Station Kireka.

She was transported to Mbale and spent a night with the suspect at one of the hotels.

On May 7, police said the minor left the hotel and travelled back to her parents’ home in Bukwo.

Mr Enanga said on May 18, the girl disappeared from her parents’ home to meet the suspect. But she was traced at the home of someone called Doreen Chesang and reunited with her family.

Police said the girl was once again trafficked from their home between May and August and kept at the home of the suspect’s relative in Budaka District.

“The suspect would occasionally pick her up and take her to a lodge. He would drop her home later,” Mr Enanga said.

He said the minor is currently under the protection and care of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Unit of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID).

The growing trend

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo in July said cases of human trafficking have increased by more than 400 percent in the last five years.

Justice Abodo revealed that between January 2020 and June 2022, they recorded 717 cases of child trafficking, of which 451 were sexually-exploited, 105 exported for labour, 41 were both sexually and labour exploited with 19 being sacrificed in rituals.