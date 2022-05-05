LCs don’t deserve salary, rules court

Fort Portal High Court has quashed calls to have Local Council (LCs) One and Two chairpersons paid a monthly salary in exchange for their service.

While dismissing the bid earlier this week, presiding judge Emmy Vincent Mugabo held that LCs voluntarily apply to occupy these offices, hence there is no need to pay them.

“While the elected lower local councils may have genuine concerns over payment and facilitation for their work, I hold the opinion that court may not be the most appropriate forum to raise these concerns,” Justice Mugabo ruled.

“The elected leaders in the lower local councils voluntarily apply for election and are elected to these offices out of their free will, knowing that there exists no budget line to provide for salaries and other facilitation. It is not logical that they turn up years later to claim what they know they are not entitled to. I find that this issue has no merit and I resolve it in the negative. In the final result, this application is dismissed with costs to the 1st respondent (Attorney General),” he added.

Not our mandate

The judge also held that national budgeting and appropriation of the country’s resources are well known to be functions of the Executive and the Legislature and that excessive interference by the courts in their functions is not proper.

“In absence of a budget line or budget vote for the salaries for LC1s and LC2s, I don’t see out of what funds I can compel the Attorney General (AG) or Local Government minister to pay the same.

This ruling arose from a lawsuit that had been filed by a concerned citizen, Mr Owebeyi Mugyemanyi, in 2020.

In his case, Mr Mugyemanyi had sought for declarations that the omissions by the Local Government minister and the AG to pay LC1s and LC2s a salary, salary arrears and provide for their office equipment and facilities, violated their freedom from discrimination and the right to equality.

He had prayed for orders compelling the government to pay the LCs the said salary and arrears.

Justification

Mr Mugyemanyi, in his affidavit to support his case, had argued that since the election of the LCs in 2018, they have been working without pay except for the annual allowance of Shs120, 000.

He added that LCs carry out various duties, including judicial functions under the Local Council Courts Act but without facilitation from government, which conduct he described as being discriminatory and that it could lead to poor service delivery among them.

Mr Justus Baguma, the Kidukuru-Kihembo A Cell Village chairperson, said he needed to be paid a salary like any other elected leaders.