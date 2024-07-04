LCs remain in office for another 180 days

The Ministry of Local Government, has for the third time, extended the term of office of the local councils by 180 days after it expired yesterday.

In a July 2 notice published in the National Gazette and signed by the Local Government minister, the extension means that both LC1 and LC2 chairpersons will serve for another six months before an election will be held.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that the term of office of administrative unit councils (LC1 and LC2) expiring on July 3, 2024, is extended for a period not exceeding 180 days from July 4, 2024,” the notice stated.

This is the third extension of the term of office of the administrative unit councils within a space of a year.

On July 28, 2023, the government tabled before the Parliament a statutory instrument extending their term of office for six months.

Whereas the election was to be conducted in early January, it again extended the election (for local councils 1 and 2 and women councils) by another six months until early July 2024.

In the January extension, the Government Chief Whip, Mr Denis Hamson Obua, attributed it to inadequate funding to mobilise for and hold the elections for the new office bearers.

When we spoke to the Local Government minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, yesterday to explain the reasons for the new extension, he said the government lacks funds for the polls.

“The problem is finance, and we are talking about Shs50 billion to conduct the elections of these LCs, but they have not received the money, so they cannot conduct an election, and once they don’t conduct elections, the government cannot allow a vacuum in leadership at the local level,” he said.

According to him, it would result in a disaster not to extend the term of the current leaders and have villages and parishes without any governance structure because new leaders have not been elected.

“We are making an extension because a term of office has expired, and once this term expires and a new team has not been put in place by the EC, the law mandates the Minister of Local Government to extend the term of office, but they limit my powers to only 180 days,’’ he added.

Mr Magyezi further said if the 180 days expire and he has no new officers in office, he would have no option but to extend the duration. “But I am hoping that in the next 180 days, the Finance Ministry will find the money to facilitate the Electoral Commission to conduct elections,’’ he said.

We attempted to speak to the Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary, Mr Ramathan Ngoobi, about when the ministry is likely to secure funding to facilitate the Electoral Commission to hold the elections. However, he did not answer our call by press time.

Asked whether negotiations were ongoing between his ministry, the EC, and the Finance Ministry to hasten the fund acquisition, Mr Magyezi said they were working together to secure the funds within the extended six-month period.

“It is a tripartite responsibility, not only for my ministry, and we are engaging each other to ensure elections are done; we are optimistic that the funds will be disbursed within this period,” he said.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the Electoral Commission spokesman, said while they are ready to conduct the exercise, the required funds have not been released.

“Our role is to conduct elections as per the laws, and for us, we have been ready, but the issue has been the question of financing to conduct those elections,” he said.

“The extension is legal and when the required resources are available, the EC is always available to implement.”

LCs speak out

Mr Solomon Onapa, the chairman of Bombei Village, Kamdini Sub-county in Oyam District, said they are facing difficulties in mobilising locals for community work.

“We always work on our community access roads during the rainy season, but some people who are aware that our term expired long ago have taken advantage of it to disrespect us, and it is making it difficult for us to come up with some regulations,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Ebil, the chairperson of Ojara Village, Ibuje Sub-county, in Apac District, said they are not being respected by the community.

“Some people who competed with us during the election don’t have respect for us at all. When you convene a village meeting, they even don’t attend, and they keep talking bad about us—that we are the LCs of the government, not for the people,” he said.

Mr Francis Basiime, the Kiswahili Cell boss and chairman of chairpersons for Mbarara City, said: “As a leader of the chairmen in Mbarara City, there are areas where chairpersons died and have not been replaced constitutionally, and that affects service delivery, but in areas where they still have their original chairpersons, there is no need for elections.’’

Mr Asingwiire Willis, the chairman of Nkonkonjeru Cell, Ruharo Ward, Mbarara City North, said: “We are not affected by the postponement of our elections; we keep serving our residents as usual; even if they postpone or bring the elections for us, we shall go with what the local government will decide.”

What some of the LCs said...

Mr Silver Etyang, chairperson of Senior Quarters Cell.

“The extension of our term in office will give me time to plan resources for his elections. I had a plan of Shs500,000 budget, which I had not yet got for the elections; this will now give me time.’’

Mr Alex Oyer, chairperson Awindiri Cell, Arua City.

“A leader should be in office lawfully. Voters have the right to elect. Some LCs are not performing well and it is becoming difficult to offer service to people. It is better to carry out elections as mandated by the law.”

Godfrey Vudiga, chairperson of Forua Village, Adjumani Town

“I welcome the idea of the extension of the term of office because the executive members got tired and were being abused by the village members that their term of office was illegally extended.’’

Mr Dickson Mayiga, the chairperson of Nansana West IIA in Wakiso District.

“We are used to the government’s extension of their terms, and it was not a surprise to add 180 days. We have not experienced any problems as a result of the extension. Let’s just wait for the funds.’’