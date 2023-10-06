LDU jailed 35 years after robbing passengers at fake roadblock

A Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel attached to Buwenge Sub-county in Jinja District has been convicted of five counts of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Geoffrey Kibumba, 45, was convicted alongside Geoffrey Ikuluba, 44, a resident of Mafubira Ward in Jinja City and Gideon Sande, a resident of Nkokonjeru in Buikwe District, contrary to Section 285 and 286 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution led by Ms Pamela Orogot told court that on March 21, 2014, Kibumba conspired with the co-defendants to stage a roadblock at which they robbed five passengers at gunpoint.

Further, court heard that the convicts assaulted and undressed their victims, before robbing them of several items, including; phones, cash and an Isuzu Truck registration number UAS 309C.

An AK-47 assault rifle with 30 rounds of live ammunition, and mobile phones among others, are some of the exhibits produced in Court.

Ikuluba and Sande were arrested after they were reportedly found in Mukono Park selling tyres and batteries of the Isuzu Truck that they had vandalised and abandoned in a sugarcane plantation in Nkokonjeru.

The duo later linked Police to Kibumba in whose house they retrieved the AK-47 and military uniform.

Ms Orogot asked the Court to sentence each convict to 35 years, saying their offence was committed using a gun.

However, Jinja High Court judge, Winfred Nabisinde sentenced Kibumba to 35 years on grounds that he misused the gun with which he was supposed to use to protect the citizens.

“The LDU officer played a big role in this offence. Army uniforms and gun were found in his house. His degree of participation was higher than the others. I sentence you to 35 years for each of the five counts, but you will serve them concurrently,’’ she ruled before sentencing Kibumba’s co-convicts to 25 years for each of the five counts to be served concurrently.

Justice Nabisinde said that although the victims couldn’t identify the suspects, she relied on evidence adduced by a professional police officer who recovered the stolen items from the suspects.

According to Lady Justice Nabisinde, the convicts violated the rights of privacy and personal integrity of their victims.

“The victims’ rights to privacy and personal integrity were also violated because both men and women were left naked, while the nature of the weapon used was also deadly, although no specific injuries were sustained by the victims,” she explained.

Mr Robert Esarait, the defence lawyer, had unsuccessfully pleaded with court for a lenient sentence of about 15 years on grounds that no injuries were inflicted upon the victims. He also argued that the convicts were remorseful and had no prior criminal records.