LDU jailed five years for killing UBC journalist 

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

A court martial has sentenced a Local Defence Unit personnel to five years in jail for killing Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) journalist Robert Kagolo.

The First Division Court Martial at Kakiri Barracks on Monday sentenced Rashid Mamuli, 25, after he confessed to shooting and killing Kagolo on April 29.

Mamuli was at the time attached to the Wakiso Battalion.

Prosecution stated that on April 29, while at Kasengejje Village in Wakiso Town Council, Mamuli while on guarding duties at the home of the late Sam Musiitwa shot and killed Kagolo.

A seven-member panel chaired by Col Sam Mugyenyi reduced the offence of murder to manslaughter, saying there was no intention on part of the convict.

“The convict was briefed that nobody should enter those premises without introducing themselves. The late Kagolo and the occupants of his vehicle never introduced themselves to the soldiers. They had not even communicated to those who remained at the home to inform the soldiers guarding that there were some people coming,” Col Mugyenyi said.

He held that if the late Kagolo had alerted the soldiers, this would not have happened. Col Mugyenyi cited an incident where a journalist was turned away upon introducing himself. The court consequently held that “failure to introduce themselves, forceful entry into the premises, created fear in the minds of the guarding soldiers.”