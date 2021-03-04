LDU personnel shoots self in Agago

By Denis Omony More by this Author

Police in the Aswa river sub region are investigating circumstances under which a Local Defense Unit (LDU) personnel shot and critically injured himself in Agago District.

Mr Otim Ayala shot himself on Wednesday afternoon near Kalongo town council offices along Kalongo-wol.

Mr Otim who was holding an Ak-47, No. 56-15534962, reportedly fired two bullets in the air and later turned the gun at himself thus shuttering his mouth, nostrils, and lower part of the jaws.

According to the police report, Otim who is attached to Labwor -Dwong army barracks was drunk at the time of the shooting.

He was on the way to Kalongo Hill Army detach where he and his colleagues were deployed.

ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the police spokesperson for Aswa river region said Mr Otim who was critically injured was disarmed and later rushed to Doctor Ambrozoli Memorial Hospital in Kalongo for treatment.

Advertisement

This comes barely a year after another LDU personnel in the district shot himself dead.

In June last year Martin Okello, 24, who was attached to Labwor-dwong army barracks in Paimol Sub County under the 5th infantry Division reportedly shot himself dead while on duty.