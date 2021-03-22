LDU recruit shoots teacher dead while enforcing curfew

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Police in Katwe are investigating a case of murder where a primary teacher was shot dead, two injured by Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel on Saturday night while enforcing the curfew.

Wickliffe Shambi, 34, a resident of Masajja Kibila B zone in Makindye Ssabagabo Division, Wakiso District, and a teacher at Munyonyo Parent’s School was shot dead by an LDU recruit at about 9:30pm on Saturday while he was at his side business workplace in Masajja.

According to Mr Wanyagala Eric, an eyewitness, the LDU personnel who shot dead Shambi and injured two others first came last week, they were two in number, found him at his chapatti selling point, tried to arrest him but resisted since they were not armed.

“On Saturday at around 9:30pm, seven LDU officers in uniform and armed with guns stormed Shambi’s chapati selling point. They forced him and his colleague Julius Bwana to get out and in the fracas, one of them LDUs shot at Shambi killing him instantly, before releasing another bullet that injured fellow LDU recruit Richard Ngozi and Julius Bwana,” he said.

Mr Wanyagala told Daily Monitor that when the shooting took place, they called the local council chairman who then called Katwe Police to come and take the body and the other two who sustained injuries to Mulago Hospital.

He noted that the deceased was a teacher at Munyonyo parents School and a choir member of Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine but because of Covid-induced lockdown, he started a chapati business that was helping him to survive financially.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, confirmed the shooting incident.

“We are investigating a case of murder by shooting where the LDU recruit shot dead a civilian during curfew time. Police responded and the suspect was arrested and is currently detained at Katwe Police Station as we prepare to hand him over to UPDF for further management,” he said.

Maj Katamba Bilal, the spokesperson for First Division Kakiri also confirmed the incident.

“It’s true our LDU personnel on Saturday night while they were patrolling in parts of Masajja, met a group of young boys with pangas and heavy knives, the officers suspected that it’s a gang that normally terrorises the area past curfew time. While they were still interrogating them, Shambi tried to disarm one of the officers, who responded by firing the bullets that left one dead and two others injured,” he said.