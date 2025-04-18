Lead with ideas, not just degrees, Ugandan graduates told

Higher education institutions must embed innovation and entrepreneurship into their core curricula to equip students with practical skills for economic self-reliance, Kampala University Chancellor Prof George Mondo Kagonyera said on Thursday.

Speaking during the university’s 22nd graduation ceremony in Kampala, Prof Kagonyera emphasized that academic training must transcend theoretical learning, with a stronger emphasis on real-world problem solving, creativity, and leadership.

“Globally, education is no longer confined to classroom theoretical teaching,” he said. “We shouldn’t lag behind on innovation and entrepreneurship because the world, in time to come, will only tolerate those who are entrepreneurial and innovative enough.”

A total of 3,544 students graduated with certificates, diplomas, and degrees across various disciplines. Among them were 1,706 male (48.24%) and 1,838 female (51.86%) students. At least 126 received First Class degrees.

Prof Kagonyera urged the graduates to embrace complexity and uncertainty with boldness and critical thinking.

“The challenges of the 21st century demand individuals who can think beyond the conventional,” he said.

He added: “Critical thinking is about more than just absorbing information; it is about analyzing, evaluating, and creating new perspectives.”

Prof Kagonyera encouraged graduates to “dream big, take risks, and embrace failure” as part of their growth process.

State Minister for Primary Education, Ms Joyce Moriku Kaducu, who officiated on behalf of the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Nakadama, called on graduates to become agents of change in their communities.

“We count on you to be torchbearers of progress in your respective fields. Your contributions have the power to shape the future,” she said.

She also urged graduates to see education not only as a means of acquiring qualifications but as a foundation for ethical leadership and societal impact.

“True success is not just measured by personal gain, but by the positive impact you have on the lives of others,” Ms Kaducu said.

Founding Vice Chancellor Prof Badru Dungu Kateregga reminded graduates that this was the beginning of a lifelong journey of self-belief and discovery.

“Remember, the world awaits your talents and knowledge,” he said. “Your potential is limitless. Go forth, make your mark, and shine brightly.”