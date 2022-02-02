Leaders ask for guns to fight armed robberies

Recently, street gangs raided the home of the village chairperson for Industrial Area to revenge the arrest of their colleagues. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Polycap Kalokwera

  • A security report seen by Monitor indicates that more than 500 criminals were arrested between December and January 20, whereas four motorists were attacked by armed robbers between January 16 and January 23.

Local Council leaders in Gulu City have asked security authorities to provide them with guns to weed the city of rampant armed robberies.

