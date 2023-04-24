Leaders ask IGP Ochola to apologize over Otuke District boss' arrest

The Uganda Local Governments’ Association (ULGA) has demanded an immediate apology from Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola following the arrest of district authorities in Otuke.

Last week, police blocked an emergency meeting organized by local leaders to discuss large-scale deadly raids by suspected armed cattle rustlers.

During the incident, the Otuke District chairman Francis Abola, speaker and at least four other sub county chairpersons.

Now, ULGA President Richard Rwabuhinga who also doubles as the Kabarole District boss has denounced the arrests as “unlawful and uncalled for.”

“ULGA condemns the act and we therefore demand an apology from the IGP because the arresting the chairman was criminal as he did not commit any offence,” Rwabuhinga e said on Sunday while addressing journalists in Fort Portal City.

Rwabuhinga also called on police to investigate and punish all its officers involved in the arrests.

“We are awaiting feedback from the concerned authorities and in case of any failure, the leadership of the association will sit and pronounce the next action that will be countrywide,” he warned.

Background

Police on April 20 blocked an emergency meeting to discuss the large-scale raids perpetrated by the Karamojong cattle rustlers against the population in Otuke and Alebtong districts.

Last week, police blocked an emergency meeting organized by local leaders to discuss criminality. The meeting scheduled to take place at Acan Pii Primary School, Otuke District, was convened by the Lango District Chairpersons and City Mayors’ Forum to find a holistic approach to the problems faced by civilians in Otuke and Alebtong in the wake of Karamojong cattle raids.

However, before the meeting started, six participants were arrested by police on charges of inciting violence while journalists were blocked from accessing the venue.

The suspects included Otuke LC5 chairman Francis Abola, Lameck Ogwal (Otuke District speaker), Francis Ogwang Abwang (Adwir LC3 chairman), Francis Otyama (Olilim LC3 chairman), Isaac Apenyo (Omoro LC3 chairman) and David Ojom (the chairperson of Amugu Town Council).