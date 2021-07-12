Leaders block developer from destroying Nabajjuzi Wetland

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Authorities in Masaka City have halted depositing of murrum in Kamirampango swamp on the Masaka–Mbarara Highway.

Kamirampango is a tributary of the Nabajjjuzi wetland system, where National Water and Sewerage Corporation draws the water it supplies to Masaka City. It is also a protected Ramsar Site [wetland of international importance].

According to a June 28 letter issued by Masaka City Environment Officer Pauline Nabadda, the developer, who is dumping soil in the swamp, is reluctant to present an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate from National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

“The developer should immediately halt soil dumping to stop further degradation of the wetland ….should also provide written approval from Nema and other relevant agencies in line with National Environment Act to enable technical guidance and proper decision making within a period of seven days from date of receipt of this notification,” the letter reads in part.

However, the developer has continued to dump soil in the swamp in total disregard of the directive. Ms Nabbadde said the action contravenes the National Environment (Wetlands, Riverbanks and Lakeshores Management) Regulations,2000 and the Natural Environmental Act No.5 of 2019.

“The law is very clear, if anyone wants to put development near rivers or wetlands, it should be 100 metres away, something the developer has not considered,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Gakyalo, the deputy Masaka City clerk, said the developer misused the permission which he got from the city clerk and dumped soil in the swamp.

“The former city clerk allowed the developer to dump the soil in Kijjabwemi, but he instead dumped it in a wetland. We are going to engage the developer and ensure that he removes the soil from that protected area,” he said.

Ms Prossy Kabanda, the communications officer of Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (BCF), castigated the city clerk’s office for failing to follow up on what the developer was doing and waited for conservationists to raise an alarm.

“It is good that the city clerk’s office has owned up their mistake, let them liaise with the developer so that he restores the destroyed part of the wetland,” she said.

Mr John Ssekatwa, the vice chairperson Kasijjagirwa Village, said Kamirampango swamp has started to dry up on the part where soil was dumped.

Issue...Degrading wetlands

In 2018, authorities in Masaka halted all activities taking place in wetlands, forests and other water catchment areas, but some developers defiantly continued with their projects.

The most depleted wetlands include Nakayiba in Nyendo, a Masaka Town suburb, and Nakiyaga wetland in Buwunga Sub County.

Nakayiba wetland is particularly polluted by wastes from car garages around Nyendo Town.

Nakayiba wetland forms part of Nabajjuzi wetland system, which is a tributary of Katonga River basin that drains into Lake Victoria while Nayiyaga is part of Lake Nabugabo wetland system that comprises satellite lakes of Lake Victoria.