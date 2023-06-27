Leaders call for more skilling projects to end cattle rustling

An instructor for building and construction, Mr John Michael Akorimo, has said opening up more skilling centres in Karamoja Sub-region will enable the youth to create jobs and stop criminal activities such as cattle rustling.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of a seven-year skilling project that was being implemented by Enabel, the Belgium Development Agency, at St Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto on June 27, Mr Akorimo, who is also in charge of the Production Department at the institute, revealed that poverty is the major factor forcing the youth to engage in cattle rustling.

He revealed that since St Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto started partnering with Enabel, young people, including former warriors were trained in vocational skills and the initiatives should be introduced in all districts of Karimoja.

Some of the courses pursued by learners include carpentry, tailoring, plumbing, and construction among others. The Primary Seven graduates study for three years before they are awarded a Community Polytechnic Certificate while Senior Four leavers, pursue a National Certificate Course in Building Construction for a period of two years.

Mr Akorimo noted that skilling centres in Karamoja had kept the youth busy and forced some of them to abandon cattle rustling.

“Cattle rusting is not so rampant the way it used to be. Youth have been empowered with skills that are helping them to earn a living. Most of the youth were rustlers. Others were hustling in stone quarries,” he said, adding: “Before we start lessons, we tell students about the disadvantages of cattle rustling.”

Mr Akorimo said Enable with support from the Embassy of Ireland has been paying school fees and providing training materials to learners.

Moses, 25, a former warrior who is now studying Building and Construction at St Daniel Comboni Polytechnic confessed that he started raiding at the age of 16 to fend for the family. He added that the youth join the vice the poverty.

“When I lost my dad, I joined a group of warriors. One time, we went to steal cattle in Katakwi District. Unfortunately, we were intercepted on our way back.

The rustlers I had gone with fled, and left me behind. The owners of the cattle caned me before they could let me go. I could have been killed but I think, they were considerate since I was very young,” he said.

Mr Paul Oputa, the Moroto District Education Officer, said the disarmament process left several young men redundant and dormant and that skilling projects are needed to occupy them.

Enabel’s Resident Representative Tom C. Vanneste said the skilling project started in 2016.