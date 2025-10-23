Leaders campaign against bride price bias in Karamoja

Efforts to confront a deeply rooted cultural norm in Karamoja Sub-region, where families demand a higher bride price for uneducated girls than for those who have gone to school, are gaining momentum. Gender activists say the practice continues to undermine girls’ education and perpetuate gender inequality in the region.

In many communities, a girl who has never attended school is considered more “valuable” for marriage because she is believed to be more submissive and easier to control. This perception has led some families to deliberately withdraw their daughters from school or deny them education altogether, hoping to earn more wealth in cattle.

Mr Joseph Iriama, a father of seven in Karita Sub-county, Amudat District, admitted that many families still prioritise bride price over education.

“It’s true, most parents here believe that the fewer years a girl spends in school, the higher her bride price,” Mr Iriama said.

“I also thought like that before, but I’ve realised that an educated girl brings more respect and stability to a family. I now want all my daughters to finish school,” he added.

Ms Justine Chepkor, another parent from Karita, said poverty and tradition make it difficult for some families to change their mindset.

“We depend on cattle, and when someone offers cows for a daughter, it’s tempting,” she said. “But after seeing girls who studied and became nurses or teachers, I now understand education is more valuable than cows. I wish our elders would see it that way too,” she added.

To challenge such beliefs, ActionAid Uganda has partnered with the Amudat and Nakapiripirit district local governments, along with cultural leaders and educators, to sensitise communities against the practice.

The three-year project, funded by the European Union, aims to end harmful practices and promote the rights of adolescent girls in Karamoja. Among the targeted practices are undervaluing educated girls, child marriages, teenage pregnancies, and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Consequences

For some girls, the consequences have been devastating. “I was forced to leave school in Primary Six because my father said an uneducated girl brings more cows,” said 17-year-old Stella Lochoro, now a casual labourer in Amudat Town.

Mr Emmanuel Koriang, the ActionAid Uganda project officer, said the practice has long-term effects on community development and women’s empowerment.

“This is not just a cultural issue; it’s an economic and human rights issue,” he said.

“When families value girls based on bride price instead of their education and potential, we rob communities of future leaders and professionals who could drive change,” he added.

Under the partnership, ActionAid and the district governments will conduct community dialogues, school outreach programmes, and media campaigns to promote girls’ education.

Ms Suzan Apolot Angela, the Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) patron at Loreng Primary School in Nakapiripirit District, said many parents, especially those who are illiterate, still view girls as sources of wealth through bride price. “For them, a girl child is seen as property,” she said, recounting a case where a pupil was rescued from her father, who wanted to marry her off.

Mr Musa Teeba, the head teacher of Nakapiripirit Primary School, said school attendance in the sub-region is affected by several factors, including forced early marriages and child labour. “Boys are often withdrawn from school to look after livestock, while parents believe that sending girls to school reduces their potential to bring wealth in the form of cows,” Mr Teeba said.

Mr Paul Chapi, the senior education officer of Nakapiripirit District, said some girls who became pregnant have been allowed to resume their studies. “Most of them are now in secondary school,” he added

What they say

However, Mr Joseph Lobot Nangole, the chairperson of Amudat District, said the perception that uneducated girls are more valuable is slowly fading. “People have now seen that a girl can go to school, get a good job, and bring back more wealth than the cows they sold to pay her fees,” he said.

He added that communities have been inspired by successful women from Karamoja, including Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who was recently appointed Principal Judge.

Mr Emmanuel Oyuku Ocen, the Amudat chief administrative officer, said the district is partnering with educated young women to act as role models.

“We continue to sensitise parents that educating their daughters brings greater benefits,” he said.