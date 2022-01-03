Leaders, CAO clash over construction of market

The site that is under contention. Leaders are yet to decide on how to utilise the land. PHOTO / MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The trouble stems from a resolution passed by the sub-county council last week to use a 2.6-acre piece of land in Lwebitakuli Trading Centre to put up a sub-county market.

Local leaders in Lwebitakuli Sub-county,  Sembabule District, and the district chief administrative office (CAO) have clashed over the construction of a market.

