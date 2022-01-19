Leaders clash over directive to keep pregnant girls in school

Leaders in Rukungiri District have clashed over the government directive to keep pregnant learners in school.

Following the Covid-19 induced lockdown, there was a countrywide spike in teenage pregnancies.

Mr Michael Musiime, the chairperson of Nyarushanje Sub-county, raised fears of moral decadence if pregnant learners are allowed in schools.

“Other learners will think it is justifiable for them to get pregnant instead of abstaining. Men will take advantage of the girls and this will escalate sexually-transmitted diseases. There would also be moral distortion among others. I think the government should establish schools meant for pregnant girls only otherwise many will get spoilt,” Mr Musiime said.

“Besides, we will have normalised school girls getting pregnant. During other days before Covid-19, getting pregnant while at school was a crime that resulted in expulsion. What examples are we sending out to the public?” Twinomujuni asked.

Mr Emmy Rubondo, the chairperson of Buyanja Sub-county, said leaders are worried about the outcome of the government action.

“When someone is pregnant, she becomes weak healthwise and studying needs a fresh mind and a healthy body. I am worried but we have nothing to do about it but we need God’s mercy or else the lives of innocent learners are going to be affected,” he said.

Mr Moses Mugisha, an opinion leader working with Educator Uganda, a non-government organisation in Rukungiri, that spearheads education of the girl-child, advised parents, teachers and students to build a strong relationship and form groups to fight against sexual immorality in schools in order to have a successful education sector.

“This is not the end of the world, being pregnant is normal and every one can get pregnant. Schools should find ways of handling these girls because they are also important citizens, therefore, should not be discriminated against,” Mr Mugisha said.

Mr Geofrey Kyomukama, the Rukungiri District chairperson, tasked school administrators to admit pregnant girls as directed by the government.

“Pregnant girls have a right of education like any other Ugandan and I thank the government and the Ministry of Education and Sports for directing school administrators to allow them to study,” Mr Kyomukama said.

He also asked teachers to give hope to pregnant learners such that they do not feel isolated and end up dropping out of school.