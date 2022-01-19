Leaders clash over directive to keep pregnant girls in school

Mr Michael Musiime, the chairperson of Nyarushanje Sub-county, raised fears of moral decadence if pregnant learners are allowed in schools.

By  Ronald Kabanza

  • Mr Emmy Rubondo, the chairperson of Buyanja Sub-county, said leaders are worried about the outcome of the government action. 

Leaders in Rukungiri District have clashed over the government directive to keep pregnant learners in school.

