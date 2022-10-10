Leaders congratulate Uganda, pledge to continue fostering unity,  regional trade

William Ruto, President of Kenya: “Congratulations your Excellency, Congratulations the people of Uganda. Accompanying those greetings are our commitment to the region. Mzee Museveni is our elder and we have tremendous respect for him and we now look up to him to work so that we can remove the borders that separate our people in East Africa and Africa. It is very clear to us that we cannot share poverty and hunger, but we can share opportunity and prosperity. It is our place as leaders and the citizens of East Africa region for us to work together so that we can transform our borders which today stand out as barriers and convert them to bridges so that goods, services and people can move across this East Africa without any impediment. Your Excellency, as our elder, President Museveni, you have a challenge to lead the charge on ensuring that we bring down the boundaries, borders and the barriers so that we can have a borderless East Africa Community.”

Hassan Mohamud, Somali President: “Since independence, Somalia and Uganda have been strong allies with strong agenda and ambition for sustainable development. Today, Uganda and Somalia face a common enemy of international terrorism. On security front, Somalia and Uganda and all our troops contributing countries, are laying a foundation for a progressive and prosperous Somalia and wider region by actively supporting our government efforts to defeat al-Shabaab once and for all. We Somalis are deeply conscientious of your country’s endless contribution to peace building and we commemorate those sacrifices with our commitment to peace and prosperous future for the generation to come in Somalia.”

Prof Manasseh Nshuti, Rwandan Minister of State for East African Affairs: “I bring His Excellency President Paul Kagame’s greetings and those of the people of Rwanda for these celebrations of 60 years after independence.Your Excellency, some of us have been in Uganda since you took power so many years ago, Uganda has performed beyond recognition, congratulations Uganda and your Excellency.Your Excellency, the people of Rwanda and the people of Uganda are brothers and sisters brought together by one unity of purpose and destiny, we are to remain so forever. Your Excellency, as part of the East African Community... You can count on Rwanda to be part of that unity process and with these remarks, I again wish the people of Uganda the best of the 60 years now and many years to come.”

Salva Kiir, South Sudan President: “As the theme of this celebration states, October 9 the declaration of African interdependence and our shared destiny, Africa remains the last global economic frontier with potential involving human and natural resources. The theme calls upon us to dedicate ourselves to the task of pursuing ideals of Pan Africanism such as strengthening inter-regional trade and cooperation within our borders. It is only through that we can achieve our objectives of economic prosperity in East Africa and across the continent. East Africans, this must be our century to uplift our people out of the abject poverty, chronic diseases and ignorance, guided by our common values and interest to effectively determine our shared destinies.

We must strive to build a better future for the next generation and collectively overcome the patronised fallen control of our affairs. Finally, my counterparts and I within the East African Community, pledge to join hands and work together for the common good of all Africans.”

Lihau Ebua Jean Pierre, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Public Service of DR Congo: “We have a lot to share in this region. What affects Uganda, affects Democratic Republic of Congo and what affects Democratic Republic of Congo, affects Uganda. On this 60th independence occasion, we should take advantage of the great experience of someone in this region who knows the history very well. History is supposed to guide us to ensure that our children and grandchildren live in peace and this peace should be sustainable. It is through working together in the spirit of brotherhood that we shall succeed and ensure that our children find sustainable peace.

Long live Uganda, long live the people of Uganda. May God bless our countries, may God bless our region and our souls. Thank You.”