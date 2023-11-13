Leaders demand extension of USMID project contracts

Leaders of different cities across the country have requested an extension of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Programme (USMID) project to enable the completion of roadworks.

World Bank funded projects, which became effective in Uganda in September 2013, have since boosted the infrastructure development through improved roads, water drainage systems, markets, abattoirs and street lights in the beneficiary cities and municipalities.

The programmes are expected to close in December.

The mayor of Mbale City, Mr Cassim Namugali, said the World Bank should extend the project to enable them to complete the ongoing construction works.

“We have some of the roads such as Manafwa road, which were delayed due to land wrangles. We need more time to complete the pending works,” Mr Namugali said on Tuesday.

Currently, Mbale City is undertaking construction works on Central road (0.300km), Manafwa and Marketplace (0.430km), North Road (0.400km), Nkokonjeru Terrace (0.440km), Pallisa Road and Bishop Wasike Road (2.12km) contracted to M/S Dott Services Limited at a cost of Shs30.9b and supervised by M/S Ms AWE & Kom Consults Ltd.

Mr Steven Masiga, a researcher, said it would be regrettable for the World Bank to abruptly end the works, adding that the upgrading of the bus and taxi parks have not been completed.

Mr Patrick Segawa, a businessman in Mbale, asked the World Bank to extend the programme to more than five years.

“These new cities don’t have money to construct roads. We request the World Bank to consider extending the project to more years. It will help the locals have access to good roads,’’ he said.

Mr James Kutosi, the spokesperson of Mbale City, said some works delayed because the contractor was still working on the drainage system.

“The only challenge is on the drainage system alongside KCB bank and Taxi Park but soon it will be done,” he said.

Mr Robert Kakyebezi, the mayor of Mbarara City, said roadworks are still ongoing in the city.



“As they prepare to close the project, what will happen to the works which are not completed? I call upon the government and World Bank to add more time to enable the cities and municipalities complete the works,” he said.

“As the people of Mbarara, Hoima, Kabale, and other districts, we request for two to three months,’’ she added.

The Permanent Secretary in the Lands ministry, Ms Dorcas W Okalany, said the government submitted a request for time extension.

“We approached our development partners to consider extending the programme until December 2024. We are still awaiting for their [World Bank] response,” she said.

USMID Compensation

Mr Stephen Ajlu, the senior urban development officer at the World Bank, revealed that the project is facing some challenges such as people demanding compensation.