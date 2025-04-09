Leaders demand funding for disaster management

District leaders from disaster-prone areas of western Uganda have raised the alarm over absence of funds for emergency response in the indicative planning figures (IPFs) for the Financial Year 2025/2026. They said despite experiencing repeated disasters such as floods, mudslides, and landslides, the national budget framework does not provide for dedicated funding to respond to such emergencies.

Additionally, they said the budget call circulars they have received so far exclude any allocation for disaster response, even as final district budgets are due for approval next month. Districts including Ntoroko, Kasese, Bunyangabu, and Bundibugyo have in recent years borne the brunt of extreme weather. People have been killed, families have lost homes, livestock and crops have been destroyed, and some damaged infrastructure remains unfixed years later.

Whenever it rains heavily in Karusandara, Kasese District, 42-year-old Agnes Katsurombyo packs a small bag with her children's clothes, just in case they have to flee their home. She still remembers the night in 2020 when River Mubuku burst its banks and swept away her four acres of banana plantation, their only source of income.

“We barely escaped. Since then, we sleep with one eye open, but nothing has been done. No compensation, no support. We used to get help from Red Cross and some churches, but it’s not sustainable. We need our government to stand with us,” she pleaded.

Her story is not unique. Across the Rwenzori and Tooro sub-regions, communities are once again bracing for the worst, this time with no clear support from the government.

Lack of funds

Mr James Ategeka, the Bunyangabu District chairperson, revealed that the district's proposed budget for the 2025/2026 Financial Year stands at Shs29.9 billion, but with no allocation for emergencies. “This poses a significant challenge for district leaders in responding to disasters as they arise.

“The government needs to identify all disaster-prone districts in Uganda and allocate at least Shs100 to Shs200 million each Financial Year specifically for emergency response,” he said. “The district has a disaster management committee, but it only focuses on compiling reports. There is no funding to act on the disasters reported. Even when we submit these reports to the central government, we often receive no response. Sometimes, we are forced to divert resources meant for other priorities, like roadworks, to fix damaged infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Ategeka emphasised the urgent need to decentralise emergency funding, allowing districts to respond swiftly to disasters without waiting for delayed interventions from the central government, adding that this can be achieved when there is a revision in IPFs for district budgets. Referring to a recent mudslide in March that claimed two lives in Katebwa Sub-county, Mr Ategeka said the incident was documented and a report was submitted to the central government. However, to date, no relief support has been provided to the affected families.

“This is not the first time. Last year, four people died in another disaster, and still, no funds were extended to the district,” he said.

Bunyangabu District operates on a budget of Shs30.1 billion for the Financial Year 2024/2025. However, indicative planning figures for 2025/2026 Financial Year show a reduction to Shs29.9 billion in the latest budget estimates that was laid before district council last month. Out of this proposed budget, Shs18.3 billion is earmarked for wages, Shs7.5 billion for non-wage expenditures, and Shs3.07 billion for development expenditure.

In Ntoroko District, the disaster focal person, Mr Winfred Ssekanabo, revealed that even after the end of successive financial years, the district has consistently lacked funds allocated for emergency response, despite being prone to disasters throughout the year and depending solely on partner support.

The district chairperson, Mr William Kasoro, told this publication last week that since 2019, Ntoroko has been repeatedly hit by disasters, mainly floods from River Semuliki and rising water levels from Lake Albert, which have displaced hundreds of residents and destroyed property. He noted that, despite submitting multiple reports requesting emergency funds, the district has never received any allocations.

"Yet, community demand for support escalates every time disaster strikes," he added.

The disasters Mr Kasoro further explained that several schools, including Umoja, Kachwakumu, Rwangara, and Masaka, have been severely affected by floods and need to be relocated to safer areas. However, the relocation requires funding, and past district budgets have lacked appropriations for constructing new school structures. “As a district, we don’t have any emergency vote, and our budget lacks provisions for disaster response. Our only intervention has been through partners like Unicef, we urgently need financial support,” he emphasised.

Last year, Kasoro told this publication that district needs an estimate of Shs4 billion to rehabilitate all submerged roads, Shs1.5 billion for rehabilitating health facilities, and Shs3 billion to reconstruct approximately seven primary schools affected by the floods. The district disaster management committee's report dated September 3 shows that a total of 30,224 people from 6,980 households were affected by the floods. Mr Kasoro has revealed that several roads in the district have been severely affected by floods and are in urgent need of rehabilitation.

Among them is the Kimara–Kigugu–Kachwakum road and the Rwebisengo–Rwangara road, which had previously been rehabilitated at a cost of Shs500 million but was later damaged again by floods. Other roads in poor condition include the Rwebisengo–Haibale–Semuliki road, which is primarily used by Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo under Operation Shujaa; the Rwebisengo–Sasa–Bugando road that connects to the district headquarters; the eight kilometre Rwebisengo–Makondo road, and the Butungama–Budiba road.

Appeal to the government “In the forthcoming 2025/2026 budget, we have been allocated only Shs70 million under the School Facility Grant. This amount is meant for constructing classrooms and toilets across all government-aided schools in the district. Realistically, it can only fund the construction of two VIP toilets, yet we urgently need to relocate and reconstruct all affected schools,” Mr Kasoro said.

He emphasised the need for a special rehabilitation grant to comprehensively address the damage caused by floods . In Kasese District, a post-disaster recovery report compiled by the local government in 2020 showed that 1,462 acres of annual and perennial food and cash crops had been destroyed by floods. Since then, the situation has worsened, with even more farmland devastated.

According to Mr Julius Rukara, the principal agricultural officer for Kasese, the extensive crop destruction poses a serious risk of hunger and food insecurity in the district. Mary Muhindo, a resident of Kisanga A Cell in Nyamwamba Division who lost her property to floods in 2023, appealed to the government to devise lasting solutions to the recurring disasters caused by the river.

The relief effort

Following the devastating floods of August 2024 that swept through Ntoroko District, displacing thousands, the World Food Programme intervened by providing Shs1.716 billion and 200 metric tonnes of rice to support 3,464 households in flood-prone areas. The relief effort benefited 17,320 individuals from families across the sub-counties of Kanara, Butungama, Rwebisengo, and Bweramule, as well as the town councils of Kibuku and Rwebisengo. Each household estimated to have five members, received either cash or a combination of cash and food assistance.