Leaders develop Shs2b budget to fight Marburg 

Health authorities in Kyotera District have come up with a budget of Shs2 billion to facilitate a sensitisation campaign against Marburg disease.

Since March 17, Uganda has been on high alert after the Tanzanian government confirmed an outbreak of Marburg in the Kagera region, with eight cases. Five people have so far succumbed to the disease.

In an interview with this publication on Sunday, Dr Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District Health Officer (DHO), said the required funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for the health workers and the community, train health workers, routine monitoring of the ongoing activities and putting up a temporary isolation unit.

“When we get such epidemic threats in a district, we take such issues to be national, especially for a district like Kyotera which is at the border. We, therefore, expect the Ministry of Health and other partners such as the World Health Organisation, Rakai Health Sciences Programme (RHSP), to help us before the situation worsens,” he said.

Dr Muwanga said when Dr Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, visited Mutukula border on March 25, with a team of specialists, it was agreed that an isolation unit be put up at Mutukula Health Centre III to help take care of suspected and confirmed cases.

“It is good that immediately after Tanzania confirmed an outbreak of Marburg in an area which is just 84km away from our border, the Minister of Health visited Mutukula border with some experts who advised us on what to do before the deadly virus knocks on our door,” he said.

While in Mutukula, Dr Aceng said communication and community engagement is key during an epidemic.

“Communities need to know what to do if they are to get rid of the Marburg virus and this can ably be done under the risk, communication and community engagement pillar,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said the ministry top management is yet to discuss the proposed budget.

"We are keenly following whatever is going on in Kyotera and other districts near the Uganda-Tanzania border. The issue of the budget and all they need in prevention and sensitisation of masses is going to be discussed and we shall release a report later on what will have been decided," he said.

Kyotera Resident District Commissioner Apollo Mugume, who also heads the district response team on Marburg, said security has been tightened at the Mutukula border to prevent unnecessary movements of people on either side of the border.

“Many people dodge the gazetted border point and use our porous routes, but security is also key in preventing these movements because these people come into the country without being screened,” he said.

Marburg virus begins abruptly with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise.

On the third day, an infected person will have severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting.