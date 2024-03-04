Leaders disarm four guards deployed on contested land

The Nakasongola District Security Committee has disarmed four private security guards and ordered access to all community roads and water facilities on a five-square mile piece of land in the district earlier fenced off by a landlord.

Members of the security committee joined by other leaders and residents on Friday stormed the farm located in Kikooge Village, Lwabyata Sub-county, where armed private security guards were stationed.

The guards deployed by Mr Jatham Mafende, the landlord, tried to resist but were subdued when the Nakasongola Resident District Commissioner, the District Internal Security Officer, and the District Police Commander ordered the immediate surrender of guns.

“We are not negotiating with you about the surrender of the guns. We are taking the guns so that your bosses will pick you up from Nakasongola Central Police. Your deployment and activities in the area are illegal and not sanctioned by any authority as required by law,” Mr Saleh Kamba, the RDC, told the guards shortly before four guns were taken from them.

The private security guards are part of the more than 50 people that the district security team directed to leave Nakasongola for failure to register with their Local Council offices as required.

“Nobody is above the law in Nakasongola. Since the workers at the different farms owned by Mr Jotham Mafende continue to defy the set laws and guidelines, they should pack and go,” Mr Kamba told the security meeting at the weekend.

“It is part of our security guidelines to have all people settling in an area for the first time register with their respective LC 1 offices. The workers at Mr Mafende’s farm are not above the law,” he added.

The district leadership received over 50 petitions from more than 350 families that have lost their land and gardens after allegedly being evicted by Mr Mafende. The land estimated to cover about five square miles covers six villages where an estimated 4,000 people have been affected. The villages include; Kikooge, Ndaiga, Kalwala, Katuba, Kikuuta, and Wangoma in Lwabyata Sub-county.

Because the landlord has allegedly refused to respond to all the invitations by the District Security Committee for meetings over the disputed land, authorities in Nakaseke now want the police to summon him to defend himself against the many accusations, including deployment of armed guards without going through the right procedures.

Area MPs; Mr Bernard Sekyanzi Kirya (Budyebo) and Ms Victorious Zawedde (Woman) say the illegal eviction acts have caused untold suffering to residents.

“Our people cannot engage in different government programmes without security on their Bibanja. The Land Act is very clear about the rights of both the landlords and Bibanja holders. The Church and public school have had their respective land fenced off at Kikooge Village. The evictions are against the land laws,” Mr Sekyanzi said.

But Mr Mafende at the weekend told the Daily Monitor that the actions that the authorities have taken are illegal.

“I own the land in Lwabyata Sub-county. I will respond to their allegations at the right time. It is not true that I evicted the school. This is propaganda because I have allowed the school to use a section of the land. The school will only lose part of the land, which is my property,” he said.