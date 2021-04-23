Leaders fault Unra on sand trucks damaging roads

By AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA More by this Author

Authorities in Gomba have accused the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) of being uncooperative with the district in enforcing a ban on illegal sand mining in three villages in the area.

The district authorities banned sand mining in the villages of Kalwanga, Kifampa and Mirambi, all in Kabulasoke Sub-county, in May 2018 over environmental concerns, but the illegal activities have continued to date.

The affected swamps are part of the major water catchment area that connects several rivers and wetlands in Gomba, Mpigi and Kalungu districts and drains directly into Lake Victoria.

According to Mr Godfrey Kiviiri, the chairperson of Gomba District, a good number of feeder roads in the area are currently in poor state because Unra doesn’t take action against sand truck drivers who load beyond the permitted axle load limits.

“It is not only our feeder roads that are affected; they [sand trucks] are also destroying even the newly constructed Sembabule-Kanoni -Mpigi road, but Unra is just looking on,” he said during an interview on Tuesday.

Mr Kiviiri further claimed that some truck drivers who ferry sand from Lwera swamp in Mpigi District, bribe Unra staff and dodge the bridges on the Kampala-Masaka highway.



The district chairperson said some use a village route via Kayabwe Town to Butambala District and Gomba District and connect to Kampala.

“If drivers [of sand trucks] are avoiding axle load checkpoint at Buwama Town Council in Mpigi District, Unra has capacity to extend their check points to Butambala and Gomba, but they are not doing it,” he added.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, said efforts are being made to address the problem of sand trucks, which load beyond the permitted axle load.

He said some truck drivers avoid the highway and use village routes because they are transporting wet sand, which was outlawed.

“We have a number of bridge stations in the country and we have already set up mobile operations that move across the country to make sure we arrest errant drivers who overload and damage the newly constructed roads,” he said.

Mr Ssempebwa said Unra will strengthen its collaboration with local leaders and police to ensure that sand trucks adhere to the set guidelines.

“We have not been engaging the district authorities, but since they have raised this concern, we are going to involve them in our operations,” he added.

UNRA GUIDELINES

In 2015, Unra issued guidelines to all truck drivers carrying sand, which required them to cover them with tarpaulins and the sand must be dry because wet sand destroys roadmarks. The sand trucks must also register with Unra and also be weighed at the bridges stationed on different highways before and after loading sand.

