Leaders introduce new rules to counter cattle theft

Authorities in Nakasongola District have announced a set of new rules to check rampant animal theft.

Under the rules, cattle dealers are required to obtain a written clearance from the veterinary officials and parish chiefs for all animals in transit within the district.

The clearance will indicate the area of origin, the telephone contacts of both the original owner and the parish chief of the area.

The rules endorsed by both the district council and the security committee also dictate that animals outside the gazetted cattle loading sites be confiscated by the district security team guided by the district veterinary office.

The Nakasongola District chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula, said some cattle theft ring leaders have been arrested through the different operations mounted by the police in coordination with the district security committee.

“The new guidelines and regulations are already yielding fruits... Any truck that loads animals outside the gazetted cattle loading site will be confiscated by the police,” he said during an interview on Friday.

The district security team recently found some missing animals at Kyebando, Kampala City.

“When we arrested some of the ring leaders, the group was willing to pay for the animals and have the suspects released. We stood our ground and the suspects are already in court. We pray that the Judiciary through the court stands its ground to ensure that the suspects learn a lesson once convicted,” Mr Kigula explained.

Mr Philip Mukasa, the Nakasongola District Police commander, said a total of 59 suspects, including key financiers of the theft racket, have been arrested.

“Some of the suspects have already appeared in court and remanded at Nakasongola Central Prison. This explains why we registered no single case of cattle theft in March,” he said .

Mr Mukasa pledged to ensure implementation of the regulations.

He added: “The district security committee has passed a resolution to have a security detach established at Kalongo Sub-county that acts as the major exit route for the suspected stolen animals in Nakasongola District.”

Records

Available records show that the district lost about 600 animals, including goats and cattle last year.

While some animals get slaughtered and carcasses transported to the markets, it is believed that many animals were transported alive and delivered to the waiting customers in the different areas outside Nakasongola District.

Last month, the local leaders resolved that they set up anti-theft committees manned by farmers in their respective villages to check rampant livestock theft in the district.

They also advised farmers to ensure that their animals have tags for easy identification.



















