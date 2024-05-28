Leaders map out boundary amid hope for city status

The Nakasongola District Council has approved a proposed Nakasongola City boundary demarcation plan with key Buruuli identity features.

In the new boundary plan for the proposed industrial city that is before the relevant government departments, including Parliament and the Ministry of Local Government, the proposed city will have the Divisions of Buruuli and Kakooge while Nakasongola District local government will constitute part of the present day Budyebo constituency.

One of the key landmarks in the boundary demarcation, according to a section of the stakeholders, is the spirited stand to maintain the name Buruuli for one of the city divisions despite the divergent views on the same.

“We have two divisions that include Buruuli and Kakooge. We are in total agreement that having one of the divisions named Buruuli is strategic. It will also help to keep the Buruuli cultural identity alive in the new city plan,” Mr Rogers Sande Bwanga, the Nakasongola District Council speaker, told this publication on Tuesday.

Mr Bernard Kirya Ssekyanzi, the MP representing Budyebo County, while commending the new boundary plan for Nakasongola City, said some villages in his constituency had expressed fear of losing their land under the new city plan.

“A section of residents from the villages of Kabuye, Kyabaganga and Isegero that fall under the Nakasongola City boundary plan are worried since many are squatters on land they occupy. They fear eviction, but we are still consulting on the likely implications. While the concerns are genuine, we also believe in dialogue,” he said.

Mr Samuel Kasirye, the Prime Minister for Buruuli Chiefdom, said the people of Buruuli should fight to keep their identity.

“We are not against any development intended for the people of Buruuli, but we urge our people to defend their identity from targeted cultural erosion,” he said.

Chiefdom politics

Although Nakasongola (Buruuli) is constitutionally part of Buganda Kingdom and among the 18 counties of Buganda, the cultural leadership of ethnic Buruuli in Nakasongola insists that they are an independent cultural institution.

The ethnic Baruuli have for long been pushing for secession, which the Buganda Kingdom protests.

The district leaders also propose that the district headquarters for Nakasongola District remain in Nakasongola Town Council.

While government commitment on the operationalisation of the new cities remains caged over the lack of funds as recently stated by the Ministry of Local Government, Nakasongola leaders believe the government plans must find the people of Nakasongola District ready for the City status.

BOUNDARY PLAN

The proposed parishes under the Buruuli Division will be eight, comprising 56 villages/cells. The parishes include; Kyamuyingo, Kiwongoire, Sasira, Wampiti, Kageri, Wabigalo, Sikye, Wajala, Nakasongola West Ward and Nakasongola East Ward.