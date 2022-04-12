Leaders of Muslim factions in Uganda reconcile, sign deal to form one body

President Museveni said Tuesday that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has since time immemorial preached unity among the people because it discovered that unity is Strength. The President said this while commending the Muslim community and leaders for uniting.

“I am happy because we as NRM discovered long time ago that unity is strength. We have always preached against disunity. I want to thank you for reaching this unity,” Mr Museveni said Tuesday while meeting leaders of Muslim factions from Old Kampala, Kibuli and Nakasero who called on him at State House, Entebbe.

The delegation headed by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje was at State House to brief Mr Museveni about an agreement reached between the factions and uniting as one body.

According to Sheikh Mubajje, yesterday they signed a Unity Agreement between Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), the Kibuli group and the Nakasero group to unite as one body at a function held at Gaddafi National Mosque in Kampala.

Leaders of different Muslim factions poses for a photo with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe on April 12, 2022. PHOTO/ PPU

Mr Museveni commended the Muslim factions for their reconciliation and noted that different people have different talents and abilities which are useful only when they come together.

“The eight years I spent fighting Amin, I was actually helped by Muslims like Abbas Kibazo of Kibuli, Zubair Bakali, among others. So uniting with all groups including Muslims helped us win because unity is power," Mr Museveni said.

Responding to the Muslim leaders’’ appreciation for the appointments of Muslims in key government positions, the president said: "For us we are looking for good people from wherever they are found”.

He promised to support upcoming activities of Muslim faithful that include, the Annual General Assembly (AGM) where they will elect new leaders and collecting ideas from around the country for their Constitutional review process.

President Museveni asked them to actualise the idea of constructing a seminary that will help train Muslim leaders in Uganda, according to from Mr Museveni’s press team.

Mufti Mubajje lauded the president for meeting them and commended him for his efforts to unite all Muslims in Uganda that has yielded what he called good results.

“Thank you, Your Excellency for your efforts of uniting all Muslims in Uganda. Thank you also for trying to unite the region and Africa. You have helped us to see that Muslims unite since the time you initiated the Kabwegyere commission," Mubajje is quoted as saying.

He revealed the genesis of their conflicts that started when a Muslim property at William Street was sold to local business man, Drake Lubega, until President Museveni intervened and rescued the property back to Muslims.

“First, the disunity was as a result of William Street property. It was in the courts and after, you agreed to pay off Lubega and the property is now helping us. Money from that building is now helping the regions to run some activities,” he said.

The Mufti added: “We have sat down on both sides to forge a way of uniting and talking to each other. We now confirm that we have reconciled and that’s why we are here all together to inform you of this development."*

He said that the Kabwegyere commission recommended a lot of things to implement and that they have agreed upon them all together because they now believe in unity and development.

“We signed a document agreeing to unite. We even left Old Kampala together. We are now all together as the Uganda Muslim community,” Sheikh Mubajje said.

He revealed that as they plan a Constitutional review, at the same time they are organising for the upcoming general assembly that will lead to elections of new leaders.

The delegation that met and confirmed this development to the President included Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, Sheikh Muhammed Yunusu Kamoga, Sheikh Muhamood Kibaate, Sheikh Kasule Ndirangwa and Sheikh Hamid Umar Kateregga.

Others were Hajj Ramanthan Mugalu, Hajj Faruk Kamulegeya and Masaba Muhamood.

“I am happy to see you. We are here to tell you that we have united. You are the one who put efforts in this," Sheikh Kamulegeya said.

Through a Dua said by Sheikh Ndirangwa, the leaders prayed to Allah to bless the President and give him peace and good health.