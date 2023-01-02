Leaders’ prayers, plans for 2023

Anita Among, Speaker of Parliament

“... I with profound honour send you the best wishes. The previous year presented hardships, nonetheless, I remain grateful to God for sustaining us. In this coming year, I pray that we will unite even more and offer our people’s challenges a new voice. I wish you all a prosperous 2023...”

Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker

“It has been a year of mixed reactions, some to celebrate and some to ponder over. What is important is that I gave it my best. For things that didn’t go well, I request for your utmost indulgence. We will strive to do better in 2023, a blessed New Year.”

Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister

“I thank everyone for the outstanding contribution towards the development of our mother land Uganda. The team work, dedication and resilience exhibited in 2022 has been very significant. I pray that the same spirit is carried on in 2023.”

Pope Francis

“To all women and men of good will, I express my desire that as artisans of peace, you may work day by day, to make this a good year. May Mary Immaculate, Mother of Jesus and Queen of Peace, intercede for us and for the whole world...”

Lambert Bainomugisha, Mbarara Archbishop

“This is the prayer I recite for you and wish you. May the Almighty God bless you and protect you. We ask God to be merciful to us so that we can be able to achieve what we need in life. We need to support each other and be merciful to one another to be peaceful.”

Stephen Kaziimba, CoU Archbishop

“Beloved, I pray that God blesses you and enlarges your territory. That His hand protects you from any harm and pain and answers when you call. I pray that you will be safe in his care, his faithfulness will protect and defend you in 2023 and beyond. Happy New Year!”

Paul Ssemogerere, Kampala Archbishop

“We pray [in the New Year] God hears our [respective] prayers, gives us peace, joy and longevity...”

Kizza Besigye, ex-FDC president

“We’ve crossed safely into 2023 here in Kampala! Happy New Year to all. Blessings!”

Robert Kyagulanyi, NUP president

“2022 has been a challenging year… . As we look ahead to 2023, we remain hopeful and determined to continue our struggle for a brighter future for all Ugandans. ”

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

“It’s important that politicians focus on issues that will help to uplift the people’s social, and economic welfare in 2023.”

Kosea Odongo, Soroti Anglican Bishop

“Christians, we should remain resilient in Christ and embrace hard work for a prosperous life in 2023 and Let the year of 2022 end with its frustration but do not shift those disappointments, those failure’s to this year.”

Gaddie Akanjuna, Kigezi Diocese Bishop

“Let us also be mindful of the boy and girl child by ensuring that they are protected from any form of abuse and worldly pressures like alcohol, fornication, masturbation, pornography, gambling among others evils that stop them from excelling in academics.”

Johnson Twinomujuni, West Ankole Bishop

“... the last three years will stay fresh and long in our memories because we lost our loved ones, money failed and science gave up but it was only Him who stayed strong after crying to him and He answered our cries. Receive this year as a gift from our Lord and help us to work hard for our families, our communities and our nation.”

Samuel George Egesa, Bishop of Bukedi

“We call for generosity among the faithful Christian to enable the church complete its set projects, especially the construction of the Jubilee House whose foundation was laid recently by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on behalf of the head of state when the diocese marked its golden jubilee.”

Moses Maka Ndimukika, Seventhday Adventist Archbishop

“I wish you God’s blessings, a happy and prosperous new year. May the occasion of the New Year brighten your life with life and peace. Let us be practical in the demonstration of Christ’s love..”

Emmanuel Obbo, Tororo Archbishop

“... please parents, I request you to be merciful to your children look for other alternatives but encouraging them to abstain from sex but not encouraging them to go for abortion for it has never been a form of family planning and if you do that then you are going back to the old times where pregnancy was condemned...”

Joseph Eciru Oliach, Soroti Catholic Bishop

“Those with difficulties in their relations remain hopeful because God will save them. Conflicts and domestic violence cases continue to ravage families despite continued efforts to promote dialogue.”

Sheldon Mwesigwa, Ankole Bishop

“...I appeal to Ugandans to work very hard. I have seen many of my Christians who have made it big. Once they love God, they work very hard and they try to avoid excesses of alcohol, sexual promiscuity, we can work and this country can develop and we appeal to leaders not to be corrupt. ”

Nathan Ahimbisibwe, South Ankole Bishop

“Whoever sows much reaps much, we need to make complete resolutions and pray according to priorities. The challenge is most people fail to plan and when it comes to the end of year start blaming God for not achieving their dreams. If you don’t plan, you plan to fail..”

Ashiraf Zziwa, spokesperson Uganda Muslim Supreme Council

“We pray that in 2023 peace is still maintained in the country and the Muslim community as well, we urge Muslim to work hard to see that each one of us having a distant living, we also pray for unity within our Muslim ranks, we pray that the food prices also go low in the 2023.”

Rev Fr Joseph Mbusa, Kasese Cathedral Church

“Let us fight illiteracy by sending children to school when the first term opens in February for learning. We must fight ignorance within our families by sending our children to school to get a good education.”

David Rubahinda, Mityana Pentecostal Church

“We are in an era where many people are selfish, disunited and behave inhumanly. We need to turn back to God and pray for the unity of our country. We should not be divided as a country.”