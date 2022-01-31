Leaders protest transfer of Soroti hospital director

A section of leaders in Teso Sub-region have protested a move by the Ministry of Health to transfer the Soroti Regional Referral Hospital director, Dr Michael Mwanga, to the ministry.

In a January 28 letter addressed to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, the Soroti District chairperson, Mr Simon Peter Edoru Ekuu, said Dr Mwanga has helped solve various problems at the hospital.

“Madam Secretary, you may be aware that Soroti hospital has had turbulent times in the past over its leadership. This problem has been solved under the current leadership,” the letter read in part.

Related Soroti doctors who separated twins set to receive medals National

It added: “We don’t have room for the new director here. We are comfortable and happy with the current hospital management.”

Dr Ben Watmon, the director of Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, has been transferred to Soroti hospital.

Mr Edoru requested the ministry to halt today’s handover exercise, saying the senior medical officer can run the hospital until a suitable replacement is found.

Ms Stella Isodo, the Ngora District Woman MP, said Dr Mwanga has helped to bridge the gap between the hospital staff and the leaders of the facility.

“Nowadays you enter Soroti hospital and you have a sense of pride that there is something special happening and changing. The leadership is keen to listen to the staff. We don’t want this atmosphere to be antagonised for now,” she said in an interview on Saturday.

Ms Isodo added that they have testimonies from the medical officers at the hospital, who say Dr Mwanga changed the operationalisation of the hospital.

Dr Wilson Etolu, the head of the physician department at Soroti hospital, said many people have praised the hospital staff for their good service which he attributed to the the good leadership of Dr Mwanga.

He added that Dr Mwanga sometimes used his own money to purchase equipment for the hospital which helped to improve services.

When contacted on Saturday, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, admitted that the director for Moroto hospital has been transferred to Soroti regional referral hospital to take over from Dr Mwanga, who has been promoted to assistant commissioner at the Ministry of Health.

He advised the aggrieved parties to write to the Ministry of Health and wait for a response.