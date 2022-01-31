Leaders protest transfer of Soroti hospital director

Dr Michael Mwanga, the outgoing Soroti Regional Referral Hospital director. A section of leaders in Teso Sub-region have protested a move by the Ministry of Health to transfer him to the ministry. PHOTO/FILE
 

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Officials say the hospital director has helped solve a number of issues at the facility.

A section of leaders in Teso Sub-region have protested a move by the Ministry of Health to transfer the Soroti Regional Referral Hospital director, Dr Michael Mwanga, to the ministry.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.