Leaders push for gov’t tax cuts for essential goods

Religious leaders under the Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola Joint Christian Council have expressed concern over the sharp rise in prices for the basic and essential commodities that has denied a chance for many Christians to conduct merry Easter celebrations.

Luweero Anglican Bishop, Rt Rev Elidard Nsubuga in his message to Christians who took part in the way of the Cross procession, rallied for government introduction of tax cuts on some of the essential and basic home use items that are already highly priced.

“We are experiencing a sharp increase for most of the essential home use items but we are yet to witness the government intervention. Some Countries have made tax cuts for essential items in line with the skyrocketing price for basic goods. We want our people to enjoy the Easter celebrations and live a blessed life,” he said.

Msgnr Xavier Mpanga, the Kasana- Luweero Diocese Administrator, urged Christians to remain united and renew their respective vows for the true Christianity. We challenged as Christians to uphold the true Christian principles. The times are challenging but we should remember that Christ is our redeemer, he said.

Ms Brenda Nabukenya, the Luweero District Woman MP, Mr Denese Ssekabira, the Katikamu North Member of Parliament and Luweero Town Council LC3 Chairperson joined members of the Clergy calling for renewed strength in Christianity through the Easter festivities.

“It is true that the times are not normal with a big challenge brought about by the skyrocketing prices for essential commodities but we are urged to remain calm and pray to God that the prices stabilize. We should reflect on our past and work for a better life. We should discard evil and embrace love for all humanity,” she said.