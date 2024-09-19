Leaders push for road rehabilitation support in Northern Uganda

Local government leaders in Northern Uganda are urging the government, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, to revise the guidelines on road maintenance grants to include dedicated funds for rehabilitation.

They made this appeal during a two-day regional consultative Budget Conference in Lira City, organised by the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

The conference brought together local leaders from Gulu City, Kiryandongo, Kalaki, Kaberamaido, Amolatar, Kwania, Kumi, and other districts.

Currently, the district road maintenance grant is managed by the Uganda Road Fund. During the Budget Consultative meeting for the FY 2025/2026, leaders expressed concerns about the poor state of the road network and proposed an additional Shs1 billion each year for road rehabilitation, on top of the existing Shs1 billion for maintenance. They believe this would enable districts to repair damaged culverts and bridges affected by floods.

Mr James Oling, Senior Physical Planner for Kwania, emphasised that the existing Shs1 billion for road maintenance is insufficient. “There are situations where certain road sections are beyond maintenance and require rehabilitation,” he noted. “We should rename it a road rehabilitation and maintenance grant to address both needs effectively.”

He also highlighted that late fund disbursement exacerbates the problem, leaving many roads in disrepair.

Ms Caroline Rose Adong, Secretary for Finance and Administration and a councilor representing people with disabilities in Gulu City Council, stressed the importance of prioritising roads for development. She criticised the delayed remittance of funds, which contributes to the deteriorating road conditions.

“Last financial year, the Uganda Road Fund cut Shs300 million from the Shs1.3 billion allocation, reducing the maintenance fund to Shs1 billion,” she said.

Mr Geoffrey Ocen Kiring, the Amolatar LCV Chairman, suggested that the government should also provide special road equipment to districts affected by floods. “If such funding and equipment were provided to districts along the lake shores, it would significantly help. In Amolatar, without an excavator, we cannot address road issues,” he explained. “Many of our roads traverse large swamps, requiring elevation above the water level.”

Mr Ali Tagoole, Assistant Commissioner for Budget Policy and Evaluation at the Ministry of Finance, assured attendees that the ministry is committed to reviewing the guidelines to accommodate these needs. “We recognize that many of our bridges are inadequate and pose risks to users. During heavy rains, roads are washed away, cutting off communication,” he added.