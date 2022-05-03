Leaders quarrel over Emorimor’s burial cash

The Iteso Cultural Union has accused the Public Service ministry of withholding a chunk of money that government released to fund some of the activities during the burial of Emorimor’s burial.

While launching the Teso Support Fund last Friday, Prof Francis Omaswa, who coordinated the burial activities of the late king Augustine Osuban Lemukol, has asked Parliament to demand for accountability of the money that was released by government towards the burial expenses.

“The Ministry of Public Service asked the teams in Tororo and Soroti to send budgets for their activities but they did not see the money. Even the clearing of the compound, painting the home, feeding the mourners in Entebbe and Soroti, government did not give the money,” Prof Omaswa claimed.

He added that they continued funding the activities with money contributed by the public and that the money that the renowned events promoter, Balaam Barugahare, used to erect tents at the burial grounds in Serere, was his own.

“The government money was for the expenses that were budgeted and we believe that all the money was released. We want the money to be refunded to the family. We did all accountability of the money that came through ICU and we handed to the family Shs27 million,” he said.

When asked what happened, Ms Catherine Musingwiire, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, described the accusations as baseless.

“Where did the tents come from? I do not want to discuss everything from moving the body from town to town. If they are sure, let them quantify what they spent and what about the other expenses,” she said.

Background

Augustine Osuban Lemukol died on February 5 at Mulago hospital after battling coronavirus.

Being a cultural leader, government decided to offer him a State burial which took two weeks. There were vigils at Entebbe and Serere districts.

Prior to the burial on February 19, the body had to be taken to Kololo airstrip, Tororo District and Soroti City for public viewing—activities which required funding.

According to Onapito Ekomoloit the director Legal and Corporate Affairs Nile Breweries, the unity Iteso exhibited during Emorimor’s burial, inspired them to establish a Teso Support Fund to supplement government, NGOs and individual interventions to help genuinely deserving situations of distress within Teso in all different diversities.

Emorimor Lemukol was enthroned as the Iteso Paramount Chief in April 2000.