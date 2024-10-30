Leaders query quality of materials for new Masaka stadium construction

Masaka City councillors have raised a red flag over the quality of materials being used for construction of a modern stadium at the Masaka Recreation ground.

The councillor’s attention has been drawn to the size of iron bars the contractor, Kaleta Construction Ltd, is using to erect the retaining wall and pillars of one of the pavilions of the stadium.

They also raised concern over the small number of workers and machinery currently on site, saying “they may not drive the project at the speed required.”

According to the contractor, the first phase of the project is focused on constructing the eastern and western pavilions (steel and concrete respectively) and laying an artificial turf.

Works of the Shs19 billion project, which kicked off in August, is expected to last 18 months.

On Tuesday Masaka City social service committee chairperson Vincent Ssentongo prematurely abandoned the site visit in protest claiming, “the contractor will not do much work with only two concrete mixers at the site.”

“Also, how can you use such small bars in such a facility? I can’t continue with this inspection visit. After all, nothing much tangible is on ground,” Ssentongo noted before leaving the site.

Rogers Buregyeya, a member of the finance committee and youth representative on the city council, lamented that there is no value for money.

“We expected to find reasonable machinery and manpower at the site, but what we have found is disappointing. No wonder they have not even managed to do a lot since the commissioning of the project about six months ago. The workers I have interacted with complained of poor pay,” he said moments after inspecting the project on October 29.

He threatened to mobilise city dwellers to remove the iron sheet fencing around the site “so that the public can see how the contractor is wasting time.”

When contacted, Masaka City Engineer Herbert Mugagga defended the contractor.

“He is still on track and will deliver quality work. The contractor is following the bills of quantities he presented to council before procuring the contract,” he explained.

Mugagga also attributed slow progress to encroachment on the stadium land.

“There were delays at the start of the construction works because some people had encroached on the stadium land, but all those issues were settled and even Shell Buddu filling station has also agreed to pull down its wall,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the second phase of the project, the contractor will construct the athletics pitch, two extra stands, swimming pool, and a gym among others.

Once completed, the upgraded stadium will have a sitting capacity of 15,000 people, with space for several indoor games including basketball and volleyball courts.