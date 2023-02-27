Leaders ration borehole water as heat wave bites

Authorities in parts of Teso and Karamoja sub-regions have allocated cattle keepers three hours a day to use boreholes for watering their animals in a bid to reduce friction with the rest of the community.

This comes as the area experiences a heat wave that has seen many valley dams, especially in Napak and Katakwi districts, dry up.

In Apeitolim, Napak District, cattle keepers have relocated to Kiriik water catchment area in neighbouring Kapelebyong District, after six valley dams in their area dried up.

Mr Charles Angela, a cattle keeper in Olupe Village, Ongongoja Sub-county, said the borehole user committees have allocated cattle keepers three hours daily, that is, from 12pm to 3pm, to use the boreholes to water their animals.

“From 3pm onwards, the boreholes are reverted to the communities to collect water for domestic use, unfortunately, even some boreholes are running out of water as their water retention capacity is being overstretched,” he told Daily Monitor on Saturday.

At the weekend, cattle keepers, including Mr Angela, in Olupe Village were seen scooping the remaining dirty water from Olupe valley dam.

Mr Angela, who scooped water for his 10 heads of cattle, said the dam dried a month ago.

He said cattle keepers and communities have to share the limited borehole points with the animals.

Mr James Okello, the Olupe Village chairperson, said the government should rethink the programme of constructing valley dams.

He said the dams are only sustainable depending on the amount of rainfall received during the wet season.

“When little rain is received throughout the year, that means the water retained in the dams will easily dry up, because it is limited, so for now boreholes are very viable,” Mr Okello said.

In Katakwi, Ongui valley dam, which has a capacity of one million cubic litres, has also dried up just like those in Obwobwo, Olupe and Agirit.

Mr William Omeke, chairperson for Ongongoja Sub-county, said Ongui valley dam dried up as early as December. He said its water pumping accessories such as solar panels and pipes have also been vandalised.

Mr Omeke said there is a water crisis in the area due to the inadequate rainfall received last year, coupled with the influx of Balaalo and their thousands of cows.

He said they have written to the district leadership over the current state of the valley dams for a quick response and better planning in future.

Ms Charles Achoroi, a retired water engineer, called for the installation of motorised boreholes as backup.

He said the rainfall patterns have changed, so it is difficult to maintain the water levels in the valley dams all year round.