Leaders reject 50 govt mattresses

Local leaders and health workers in Namutumba District have rejected 50 mattresses that were delivered from the Office of the President as part of activities held to mark the International Labour Day celebrations.

Health workers say the mattresses cannot be used on hospital beds because they are of poor quality.

Dr Richard Ndaye, the in-charge of Namutumba Town Council Health Centre III, said the mattresses are too thin and will be uncomfortable for patients.

“The mattresses we use in health units are six inches, not three inches, and have a polythene cover for easy cleaning. We cannot use these donated mattresses because they are clothed and cannot be used by a bleeding patient. They are difficult to clean,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

Dr Allan Lubite, the in-charge of Nsinze Health Centre IV, said they were going to discuss with district authorities and see how best they can use the mattresses, adding that because of their quality and size, they can be used by caregivers.

“We recommend that they are used in health centres by caregivers and not patients,” he added.

Mr Patrick Mutyaba, the vice chairperson of Namutumba, said the district will not take back the mattresses to Kampala, but they will be used by caregivers as guided by health experts.

“We cannot take back the mattresses because getting them was a surprise to us. The mattresses did not come from the Ministry of Health, but from the Office of the national chairman,’’ he said.

Mr Mutyaba added that the Ministry of Health knows the quality of mattresses used in health centres. He asked the ministry to advise officials from the Office of the President.

The consignment was delivered at Namutumba Upper Primary School by Ms Hadijja Namyalo, the head of the Office of National Chairman NRM, ahead of the national Labour Day celebrations that were held at the district headquarters on May 1.

While handing over the mattresses to Mr Thomas Matende, the Resident District Commissioner, Ms Namyalo said: “The President has given me 50 mattresses to be used in health centres.”

She also delivered Maama Kits for expectant mothers, sewing machines for teenage mothers, hair clippers, and hair dryers.

Mattresses stolen

Meanwhile, Daily Monitor has learnt that the mattresses were stolen by youths who were making deliveries to health centres.