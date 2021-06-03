Leaders, residents worry as districts run out of Covid jabs

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Leaders and health workers in Ntungamo District are stuck following a stock out of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ntungamo District health officer, Dr Richard Bakamuturaki, said in an interview on Tuesday that they have run out of the vaccines despite the high demand for them, especially for the second dose.

“At the moment, the vaccination centres have closed yet most frontline workers had not received their second dose of the vaccine,” Dr Bakamuturaki said.

Dr Bakamuturaki also said many of those who received the first dose of the vaccine have not returned for the second.

He said more than 100,000 doses are needed if the most at risk populations are to be reached.

The district received 6,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March meant for frontline workers, including medics, teachers, and local government employees.

In the last week of May, many people, especially health workers who had shunned the jab, flocked vaccination centres following the announcement that the country was experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner, Mr George Bakunda, said they are in talks with the government to deliver more vaccines to the district.

The officer-in-charge at Ntungamo health Centre IV, Ms Aphia Ankunda, said: “We recalled most of the vaccines from different facilities that had no people lining up and vaccinated the people who turned up here. The only challenge remains on how those, who took the first jab, will be managed after their time for the second comes.”

In Apac District, residents, who flocked Apac hospital on Monday, were turned away after the facility ran out of vaccines.

Mr James Okol Otim, the Kwania District youth councillor, said he arrived at Apac hospital at 8am and found about 70 people at the facility waiting for the vaccine.

“After waiting for about five hours, we were told to go back home and return when the vaccines are made available at the health facility.”

He added: “I am appealing to the community leaders not to give up but to continue looking for the vaccines.”

Mr Conrad Omoko Oyeng, a resident of Atopi Parish in Apac Sub-county, Apac District, said: “I stood under the scorching sun from morning to midday and I was so disappointed after I was told to go back home and return the day we would be informed that the vaccine is available.”

The residents said several attempts to get the vaccine from lower health units were fruitless due to the shortage of the vaccines.

Mr Francis Leone Oceng, the acting Apac District health officer, confirmed that the vaccine was out of stock but said the district is committed to getting more from the Ministry of Health.

“We have written to the Ministry of Health requesting for more vaccines because the demand is now very high. When we receive more vaccines, we shall inform the public and resume the vaccination exercise,” he said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

A total of 3,850 people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Apac.

Ms Evelyn Awino, a resident of Atik cell, Atik Division in Apac Municipality, said she is scared of the high infection rate in the country.

“People should embrace this vaccination exercise so that we do not go back to lockdown. Last year, we suffered a lot when the lockdown was imposed. So, I feel that by getting vaccinated we can avoid any lockdown in the near future,” she said.

Compiled by Perez Rumanzi, Bill Oketch, & Santo Ojok







