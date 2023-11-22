Leaders seek contract extension as deadline looms for Chinese firm to complete Fort Portal roads

Fort Portal authorities have appealed to government for an “urgent extension of the contract” as deadline looms for a Chinese firm to complete work in the city.

As of November 22, China Railway 18 Bureau Group Company Limited is facing challenges in completing the Shs20.946billion USMID roads within the remaining two weeks before contract expiration.

The firm was contracted to develop city infrastructure on April 14, 2022, with December 6, 2023 set as the initial completion.

But on Wednesday, Fort Portal deputy mayor Betty Mujungu expressed concern over a delay in finishing, noting that work was just about 75 per cent complete.

"We were told that if the contract expires and the works are not completed, the task to complete the roads will be on us. In a city where we don't have the funds to complete the works, let the government give our contractor more time," she remarked.

Her call on USMID implementers to grant the contractor additional time is principled on fear that funds may be forfeited after December 6 may be forfeited.

Meantime, the three roads currently under construction are Mill Lane, Water Supply-Kahungabunyonyi, and Mugoma roads.

USMID officials inspecting the roads on Wednesday found that the contractor had initiated the asphalt layering process, working on walkways and drainage changes, among other aspects.

Mill Lane Road is primed to cost Shs5.1billion, Water-Kahungabunyonyi Road at Shs 5.2billion and Mugoma Road at Shs 5.7billion while street light installation will go for about Shs922.7million.

Speaking to Monitor, Fort Portal City road engineer Herbert Kaihura attributed delays to heavy rains disrupting the contractor's plans.

“The contractor aims to complete all roads with an asphalt layer and install 106 street lights,” he revealed.

According to Kaihura, “the initial issues with the installed lights, believed to be 60 watts, were rectified, and new lights with 80 watts were approved.”

Commissioner for urban development in the Ministry of Housing, Paddy Joseph Walter, disclosed that a stakeholders’ meeting is due November 23 in Kabale District where reports from urban authorities implementing USMID will be discussed, including Fort Portal’s request for contract extension.

He also hinted on ongoing negotiations between the government and the World Bank to ensure extensions for all cities and municipalities implementing USMID.