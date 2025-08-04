Leaders seek more funds for upgrade of Masaka stadium

Masaka City leaders have urged the government to provide additional funding to support the ongoing work on Masaka Recreation Stadium. The construction of project, which is under the first phase, kicked off in August 2024 and is expected to last 18 months. Led by the Masaka City Roads Committee chairperson, who is also the Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality legislator, Dr Abed Bwanika, the leaders say the funds allocated to the project are inadequate given the size of the project. Dr Bwanika explained that though the project quotation is around Shs150b, they received Shs18.5b. “We received little funds considering the project that is being undertaken. Though we are happy with what has been provided so far, we need more funds to be released so that the works can be completed on time,” he said after a site visit last week.

The project is being undertaken by Kaleta Constructions Limited, and the first phase focuses on the construction of the eastern and western pavilions (steel and concrete, respectively) and laying artificial turf. Mr John Lule, the supervising consultant of the project, said though they were delayed by several activities in the early stages of the project, they are currently progressing well, and the construction works for the first phase are over 60 percent, adding that they are optimistic that they will meet the December deadline. Under the second phase of the project, the contractor will construct the athletics pitch, two extra stands, a swimming pool, and a gym, among other facilities. Once completed, the upgraded stadium will have a seating capacity of 15,000 people, with space for several indoor games, including basketball and volleyball courts, among other sports.