Leaders seek more funds for upgrade of Masaka stadium
What you need to know:
Masaka City leaders have urged the government to provide additional funding to support the ongoing work on Masaka Recreation Stadium. The construction of project, which is under the first phase, kicked off in August 2024 and is expected to last 18 months. Led by the Masaka City Roads Committee chairperson, who is also the Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality legislator, Dr Abed Bwanika, the leaders say the funds allocated to the project are inadequate given the size of the project. Dr Bwanika explained that though the project quotation is around Shs150b, they received Shs18.5b. “We received little funds considering the project that is being undertaken. Though we are happy with what has been provided so far, we need more funds to be released so that the works can be completed on time,” he said after a site visit last week.
The project is being undertaken by Kaleta Constructions Limited, and the first phase focuses on the construction of the eastern and western pavilions (steel and concrete, respectively) and laying artificial turf. Mr John Lule, the supervising consultant of the project, said though they were delayed by several activities in the early stages of the project, they are currently progressing well, and the construction works for the first phase are over 60 percent, adding that they are optimistic that they will meet the December deadline. Under the second phase of the project, the contractor will construct the athletics pitch, two extra stands, a swimming pool, and a gym, among other facilities. Once completed, the upgraded stadium will have a seating capacity of 15,000 people, with space for several indoor games, including basketball and volleyball courts, among other sports.
The facility will also have conference rooms, offices, restaurants and guest houses, security rooms, parking lots for VIPs, and ambulances in addition to shops to raise revenue for the stadium maintenance. During a parliamentary sitting last week, Speaker Anita Among expressed commitment to approve all funds needed to improve stadiums across the country, but demanded progress reports on Masaka Recreation Ground and Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City, where the government has already injected funds. Background Opened in 1954 by Sir Andrew Cohen, the former British colonial governor, the existing stadium, commonly known as Masaka Recreation Ground, has not had any major renovation in the last 68 years. The facility is among the infrastructures that were bombed during the 1979 Tanzanian invasion, which led to the overthrow of former president Idi Amin’s government.