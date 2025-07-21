Leaders seek to save Lake Bunyonyi from degradation

Leaders of sub-counties neighbouring Lake Bunyonyi have resolved to step up efforts to enforce by-laws that prohibit poor garbage disposal and cultivation of crops near the shores of the lake to save it from pollution and silting.

Lake Bunyonyi, considered the second-deepest lake in East Africa after Lake Tanganyika, is currently under threat due to silting and poor garbage disposal caused by human activities such as farming and urbanisation, according to local leaders. Mr David Kato, the chairperson of Kitumba Sub-county in Kabale District, at the weekend said although they appreciate the efforts of some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are currently involved in developing a green economy around Lake Bunyonyi, water pollution has not been properly addressed. “We need to enforce the established by-laws that require every business owner operating next to Lake Bunyonyi to have a modern toilet and a dustbin.

There is a need to establish modern public toilet facilities and provide public garbage skips for both organic and solid waste in all the trading centres and the markets that operate near Lake Bunyonyi. This will stop people from dumping waste directly into the lake because they claim they do not have an alternative way of disposing of the generated waste,” Mr Kato said. He also urged the central government to assist the lower local governments in developing a physical building plan that guides investors on organised infrastructural development, and also help in enforcing the National Environmental Management Authority laws that require people to observe the 200-metre buffer zone around water bodies.

The councillor for Hamuhambo Town Council in Rubanda District, Mr Diaz Owoyesigire, said water pollution is more pronounced during the rainy season when waste materials from the communities are dumped into Lake Bunyonyi. As a result, the lake is contaminated. “Pollution at Lake Bunyonyi is rampant during the rainy season…Because local governments in the area do not have enough funds to put in place control measures. We have always appealed for help from the NGOs and other development partners, and some of them have come on board to support us,” Mr Owoyesigire said. African International Christian Ministry (AICM), a local NGO operating in southwestern Uganda, and its partners have rolled out a five-year development plan aimed at restoring degraded environment around Lake Bunyonyi through modern farming practices.

The AICM Executive Director, Mr Denis Mucunguzi, said they also aim at attaining a green economy around Lake Bunyonyi by forming village natural resource management committees. He revealed that a 15-member committee has been established to spearhead conservation activities in 30 villages neighbouring Lake Bunyonyi. Mr Mucunguzi added that the established committee put in by-laws that compel all the people in the villages neighbouring Lake Bunyonyi to participate in conservation activities and penalise those who do not comply with the by-laws. He said some of the activities being done in the area, together with the community members, to restore the degraded environment around Lake Bunyonyi include digging trenches and dams to control water runoff during the rainy seasons, planting trees such as Calliandra, Grevillea, fruit trees, coffee, bamboo, and Napia grass.





“We have formed a Lake Bunyonyi sub-catchment multistakeholder platform that is composed of the private sector, local leaders, and researchers mainly from Kabale University for easy implementation of this programme, besides coordinating the implementation of conservation practices in the catchment. Although the catchment area covers a big area, which is characterised by steep hills, developing a green economy requires comprehensive interventions,” Mr Mucunguzi said. He added: “We have also introduced environmentally-friendly enterprises for income generation for the people living in the communities neighbouring Lake Bunyonyi, as one way of reducing pressure on the land that has been cultivated regularly for food crop production. Some of the enterprises include mushroom growing, apiary, and handicrafts.”













Mitigation efforts





