Leaders task Nema on illegal miners in Lwera swamp

Local leaders in the two districts of Kalungu and Mpigi which share the vast Lwera Swamp on the Kampala-Masaka highway have tasked the environment watchdog, National Environment Management Authority(Nema), to give an update on the sand mining companies currently operating in the area.

Mr Ronald Ssemanda, the chairperson of Kamuwuunga Village in Lukaya Town Council, Kalungu District, said new companies have opened fresh mining sites in Lwera yet Nema had indicated that no new operational permits would be issued.

Mining companies are using dredgers to scoop tonnes of sand from the swamp, but some leave the deep pits open, which turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. He said as local leaders, they can stormed the swamp and ask the managers of mining firms how they ended up in the area, but sites are guarded by both police officers and soldiers.

“The sand mining sites in Lwera are heavily guarded by soldiers and we cannot freely access them. We ask Nema to tell us the names of companies they cleared so that we can expose those operating illegally,” he said during an interview on Tuesday. Mr Ronald Kaggwa Kibirige, the speaker of Mpigi District Council, said they have tried to protect the environment under their mandate, but well-connected individuals are acting with impunity. He said in most cases, mining companies present licences and permits issued by Nema. “As local leaders, we cannot do anything to stop those companies because they get licences from the higher offices, and whenever we try to intervene, they despise our directives,” Mr Kibirige said.

Nema feedback In response to local leaders’ concerns Nema Corporate Communications Manager and spokesperson Naomi Karekaho admitted that some sand miners are operating illegally, but there are also those possessing valid permits. She named Damasco Investment Limited and Edcop as the only companies having valid permits. “The big companies like Double Q, HK, Double Tube and Seroma that were mining sand in Lwera were stopped. An operation is planned to crackdown on artisanal and other small-scale miners operating without permission,” she said. Last year, Nema had indicated that it was only Jamasco Investment Ltd with a valid permit, which will expire in 2026. Nema also took over three abandoned sand mining sites previously managed by Lukaya Sandmine Limited, also known as Double Q, HK Investments and Water Cube, following expiry of their permits.

Ms Karekaho said Nema cannot completely halt sand mining in Lwera, saying sand is needed daily to support Uganda’s construction industry. “What we do, we halt activities of those violating the laid-out guidelines, but the fact is that we need sand to support our construction sector,” she said. Wetland degradation is a crime under Section 55 of the National Environment Act, Cap 181, and is punishable with a fine not exceeding Shs600 million or imprisonment not exceeding 12 years or both. Lwera Wetland is a vital water catchment area that connects several rivers and wetlands in Gomba, Mpigi, and Kalungu districts and drains directly into Lake Victoria.

2016 report

A report by the parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources in 2016 revealed that the miners had affected fish stocks within Lake Victoria since the Lwera wetland acted as a breeding area. It recommended banning sand mining, but nothing has been done to date.

Additional reporting by BONNY KAZIBWAMI



