Leaders want Kitagata Hospital elevated to a regional referral

The five district chairpersons in greater Bushenyi and medics have started an initiative to upgrade Kitagata general hospital into a regional referral hospital.

The hospital that was built in 1969, located in Kitagata town council in Sheema District with a bed capacity of 100, is the only hospital in the greater Bushenyi region.

Leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to task their respective councils to pass resolutions asking the government through the ministry of health to give Kitagata hospital a referral status.

The leaders include; Ms Jemmimah Tumwijukye Buhanda (Sheema), Mr Sylvester Agubanshongorire (Rubirizi), Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba (Bushenyi), Mr Deo Atuhaire (Buhweju) Mr Benon Karyeija (Mitooma), and Ms Nahwera Santrinah vice chairperson Rukungiri district.

Ms Buhanda said that it’s now a trend among the leaders of the greater Bushenyi district to prioritize projects and interests that will benefit all the people in the area.

The health facility attends to 2,747 outpatients each month and for the last two years, it handled 10,826 deliveries and carried out 2,583 Caesarians.

Dr Johnson Kabwishwa, the hospital superintendent said the hospital has seven doctors, 15 enrolled nurses, 8 nursing assistants, and 17 midwives and receives medicines worth Shs60 million every two months from the national medical stores.

“We get just Shs42 million for maintenance in every three months from the government and medicines worth Shs60 million every two months which is too little to facilitate the works at the facility,” he said.

“We are facing other challenges like understaffing because we are lacking key workers and this has affected our service delivery. We pray that the government can buy the idea of upgrading the hospital into a regional referral hospital so that some of these problems can be solved,” he added.