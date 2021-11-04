Leaders want Kitagata Hospital elevated to a regional referral

The leaders of the greater Bushenyi districts pose for a photo with Kitagata Hospital staff on Wednesday. Photo | Milton Bandiho

By  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • The hospital that was built in 1969, located in Kitagata town council in Sheema District with a bed capacity of 100, is the only hospital in the greater Bushenyi region.

The five district chairpersons in greater Bushenyi and medics have started an initiative to upgrade Kitagata general hospital into a regional referral hospital.

