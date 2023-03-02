Leaders want Tororo rock transformed into major tourism site

Leaders and environmentalist in Tororo and Bukedi region are advocating for transformation of Tororo Rock and its buffer zones into a major tourism site.

The leaders made their appeal during rock climbing early Wednesday as one of pre-activities ahead of the World Wildlife Day to be commemorated in Tororo District on Friday.

The event themed "partnerships for wildlife conservation" will be held at King George Memorial Stadium Tororo with President Museveni expected to be chief guest.

During Thursday’s rock climbing, the Tororo Municipal mayor Kennedy Orono Nyapidi said “turning Tororo Rock into a tourism site will help in protecting it from encroachment, promote tourism and boost the economic base of the local authorities.

Authorities say their ambitions of developing the rock have previously been frustrated by limited resources and some district leaders who conspired to allocate some locations in buffer zones to locals.

"We have written to all individuals who have encroached into the buffer zones as one of the strategies towards reclaiming the encroached buffer but we also appeal to government to outsource for resources to support in developing of the natural resource" Nyapidi said.

He added that: “Other than being a battlefield for the predominant tribes of Iteso and Japadhola, the rock can be monetized.”

According to the Tororo Municipality Eastern division LC3 chairperson Simon Ochom, authorities will reap more from the rock if it’s improved especially if the grounded cable car is replaced.

"Thr rock is underutilized. With its current status, the division is fetching Shs1million which is remitted as user fees from Majestic Tours," said the LC3.

Meanwhile the Uganda Wildlife Authority communications officer Baahir Hangi noted that Tororo was identified to host Friday’s event because of its proximity to Mt Elgon National Park with need to create awareness on management of Wildlife.

About Tororo rock