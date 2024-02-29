Leaders worry over rising criminal acts in Luweero

For the third year in a row since 2021, the Police Annual Crime Report has ranked Luweero among the top districts in general crimes.

With the district shifting between the first and fourth positions in crimes related to domestic violence, defilement, and homicide, among others, between 2021, 2022, and 2023, a section of leaders want to investigate what could be fuelling such incidents.

The Police Annual Crime Report 2023 released on February 21, indicated a drop in crimes from 231,653 cases in 2022 to 228,074 cases in 2023. In the report, Luweero was ranked second, with a total of 4,291 crimes registered in 2023.

In 2022, Luweero was ranked 3rd with a total of 3,902 cases.

Last year, Luweero was among the top five districts with the highest number of child-related crimes including child abuse and child desertion, malicious damage to property, homicide and domestic violence crimes since 2021.

In the 2023 report, Luweero leads in the homicide category with 90 cases up from 58 cases in 2022. The district also took the top spot for mob action crime cases with 35 cases and economic crimes with 299 cases.

The economic crimes in Luweero included embezzlement, abuse of office, counterfeiting and forgery.

Mr Sperito Kiroli, the chairperson of Zirobwe sub-county, said there is a need for investigations on the causes of such crimes.

He, however, cited land disputes as a a key in cases of criminal trespass.

On Tuesday, he told Daily Monitor that in May 2023, a landlord involved in a land dispute accused 100 people of criminal trespass on land they have occupied for more than 50 years.

“My people had to hide in the bush, while many temporarily relocated as police made arrests of the residents at Bubuubi Village. The residents are still battling the case in courts of law. As long as our people are victimised for occupying their land, we shall register many cases related to criminal trespass,” he said.

The Luweero Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Richard Bwabye, also attributed the crimes to land disputes and unresolved conflicts in communities.

“My office is overwhelmed with cases linked to land disputes where cases of malicious damage to property and criminal trespass are many. The crime pattern as reflected in the police annual crime report is not good for our district,” he said.

Ms Monica Nantume, a programme officer at the National Association of Women Organisations in Uganda (NAWOU), said the non-governmental organisation has been partnering with Luweero District Local Government to reduce incidents of gender-based violence.

“Our experience as NAWOU has been that in communities where the men have abandoned their responsibilities including the provision of the basic home needs, domestic violence persists. This is very evident in the rural sub-countries of Kamira, Kikyusa, Kalagala, and Bombo Town Council,” she said.