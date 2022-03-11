Leadership crisis at Ubos as Dr Atai steps down

Staff at Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) have expressed concern over the current leadership crisis at the agency saying it could stagnate operations if at all it is not urgently addressed.

This follows the expiry of the contract of the deputy executive director, Dr Imelda Atai, who officially left the institution on March 1.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija appointed Dr Atai as acting executive director by on October 29, 2021 following the interdiction of the executive director Dr Chris Mukiza.

Mr Kasaija interdicted Dr Mukiza alongside two board members on the order of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Olive Kamya over alleged victimisation, conflict of interest and corruption.

However, the minister later rescinded the trio’s interdiction after the latter petitioned court challenging the process.

Though Dr Mukiza returned to office as the executive director he didn’t reassume powers of the accounting officer.

Dr Atai has been signing all financial transactions of the institution until her contract ended.

Some of the Ubos staff, who preferred anonymity, said Dr Atai’s departure now leaves Ubos without an accounting officer despite the ongoing critical projects.

“Apparently no transactions can take place yet there are ongoing surveys, collection of data for the monthly consumer price index, budgeting process, payment of salary and utilities, among others,” a senior officials at Ubos said on Wednesday.

Mr Kasaija didn’t answer our calls yesterday and so was the Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi when we sought to know how the leadership crisis at Ubos will be resolved.

Some Ubos officials also asked the IGG to expedite investigations involving Ubos’ top bosses saying it will enable workers to concentrate.

Efforts to reach Mr Kasaijja and the Finance ministry Permanent Secretary, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, were futile as they both did not answer our repeated phone calls.