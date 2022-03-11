Leadership crisis at Ubos as Dr Atai steps down

Dr Imelda Atai

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Finance minister Matia Kasaija appointed Dr Atai as acting executive director by on October 29, 2021 following the interdiction of the executive director Dr Chris Mukiza.

Staff at Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) have expressed concern over the current leadership crisis at the agency saying it could stagnate operations if at all it is not urgently addressed.
This follows the expiry of the contract of the deputy executive director, Dr Imelda Atai, who officially left the institution on March 1.

