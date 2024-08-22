Leaking Nebbi hospital wards leave patients, drugs soaked
What you need to know:
Patients and medical workers at Nebbi hospital private wing have expressed concern over leaking wards and drug store which at times forces them to use basins and polythene bags as water proofs whenever it rains.
One of the patients found at the facility, Mr Patrick Ogentho told this reporter that his attendant was forced to shove him under the bed or cover him with a black polythene bag to avoid being drenched in raindrops from the leaking roofs whose walls were in 2014/2015 rehabilitated in what was then considered as a major project funded by government with support from World Bank.
“Patients are not safe at private wings. It is bad to get soaked in the rain. With these kinds of incidents, one can easily get sicker,” Ogentho said.
Mr Ogentho is not alone enduring the rain drops from the leaking ceiling boards. Ms Lucy Abedichan, also narrated that the private wing has lost its meaning because one cannot spend Shs 20,000 per night and ends up being soaked.
“I blame the leadership of Nebbi district for failing to monitor the progress and quality of work at the time the hospital was being renovated. This should be a result of shoddy work. It is sad that we are now paying the price,” Ms Abedichan said.
Nebbi hospital rehabilitation and construction works were awarded to China Railway Number 5 Engineering Company Limited in 2014 with the project cost of $ 3.8 million by the Uganda government.
Response and confirmation
The acting Medical Superintendent Nebbi Hospital, Dr Wilfred Omirambe said many wards, administration block and the drug store leak.
He said since patients are faced with challenges from leaking roofs, they admit few patients in the private wing. As a result, out of 13 beds available in the private wards, sometimes only five beds are occupied.
“Apart from the patients, our drugs in the store are not safe because of the moisture due to the leaking ceiling boards which flash water directly on boxes containing drugs. The hospital needs urgent renovation again,” Dr Omirambe said.
Cost of treatment at private wing
A dose of malaria for an adult at the private wing costs Shs 200,000 while the caesarian section is between Shs 500,000 and Shs 600,000.
Findings
During their visit to the health facility last week, the health parliamentary committee headed by Dr Joseph Ruyonga, recommended that Nebbi hospital needs to be renovated again because the 2014 works were shoddy.
“How can patients be washed by rain when admitted in a government hospital. It is sickening. We recommend that the hospital must be renovated again,” Mr Ruyonga said.
He said due to laxity in monitoring projects in the country, every 10 years the government spends the same or more money on the same projects like for the case of Nebbi Hospital.