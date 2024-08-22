Leaking Nebbi hospital wards leave patients, drugs soaked

Patients and medical workers at Nebbi hospital private wing have expressed concern over leaking wards and drug store which at times forces them to use basins and polythene bags as water proofs whenever it rains.



One of the patients found at the facility, Mr Patrick Ogentho told this reporter that his attendant was forced to shove him under the bed or cover him with a black polythene bag to avoid being drenched in raindrops from the leaking roofs whose walls were in 2014/2015 rehabilitated in what was then considered as a major project funded by government with support from World Bank.



“Patients are not safe at private wings. It is bad to get soaked in the rain. With these kinds of incidents, one can easily get sicker,” Ogentho said.



Mr Ogentho is not alone enduring the rain drops from the leaking ceiling boards. Ms Lucy Abedichan, also narrated that the private wing has lost its meaning because one cannot spend Shs 20,000 per night and ends up being soaked.



“I blame the leadership of Nebbi district for failing to monitor the progress and quality of work at the time the hospital was being renovated. This should be a result of shoddy work. It is sad that we are now paying the price,” Ms Abedichan said.



Nebbi hospital rehabilitation and construction works were awarded to China Railway Number 5 Engineering Company Limited in 2014 with the project cost of $ 3.8 million by the Uganda government.



Response and confirmation

The acting Medical Superintendent Nebbi Hospital, Dr Wilfred Omirambe said many wards, administration block and the drug store leak.