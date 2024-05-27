Learn from China how to  run businesses - minister

The government has asked Ugandans to take advantage of Chinese factories in various industrial parks to acquire skills and manage their own businesses.

Mr Henry Oryem Okello, the State minister for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks during a seminar code-named: “The Concrete Cornerstone of China–Uganda Relations–Upholding One–China Principle and Supporting Mutual Core Interests’’.

The meeting, which was organised by the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, attracted Members of Parliament, ministers, think tanks, and Chinese alumni in Uganda.

“We want to assure the Chinese government that Uganda will continue to push for reforms which attract development between the two countries and also support the One-China Principle stay,” Mr Okello said.

Tension has been ratcheted up in East Asia in the past week with drills by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China around Taiwan, which on May 20, inaugurated as its President Lai Ching-te who favours Taiwan’s independence from mainland China.

Speaking in Kampala at the meeting convened by the People’s Republic of China, Ms Rukia Nakadama, the third deputy Prime Minister, echoed the unwavering support from China to Uganda and highlighted the role the county has played since Uganda’s Independence.

“This year marks the 62 anniversary of the China–Uganda diplomatic relations, which all Ugandans must embrace and celebrate,” she said.

China has continued to play a leading role in investing in Uganda, especially in agro-industry, manufacturing, oil and gas, and industrial parks.

Data from the Chinese embassy show that in 2023, China’s foreign direct investment in Uganda stood at $55.7 million.

Bilateral relationship

Mr Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries has entered a new era, with their trade bonds strengthened and cultural and people-to-people exchanges grown to their fullest in the last 62 years. “Over the years, China has developed diplomatic relations under the promise of the One–China Principle and Uganda has been adhering to the principle heartedly and this has continued to constitute the cornerstone of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries,’’ Mr Lizhong said.

The One–China Principle is an international norm that states that the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the entire China. The principle says there is only One China, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, both Mainlined and Taiwan belong to the One China, there is never “two Chinas” or “one China, One Taiwan”.