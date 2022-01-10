Learn to live with Covid, says minister Aceng

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health. PHOTO/FILE

By  Bill Oketch  &  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • The minister said she was surprised to know that more than 200 teachers in Lira City had forged Covid -19 vaccination cards.

The Ministry of Health has said schools will not be closed again when learners return today despite the increase in Covid-19 new infections in the country.

