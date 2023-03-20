Learners in rural schools reap from digital learning

Students in various secondary schools in rural areas are set to benefit from the expertise of teachers in urban areas through digital platforms.

The new digital learning programme that was launched yesterday by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is slated to connect vulnerable children to quality learning being delivered by teachers from urban schools.

Ms Catherine Ntabadde, the UNICEF communication specialist, said the programme that is being piloted in 10 schools across the country has seen all the institutions connected to the Internet allow children to develop digital skills and access online learning content.

She noted that the exercise will bridge the existing digital divide, which denies the most marginalised children equal access to education.

“This will ensure equity in learning through digital communication, rural schools can easily benefit from the expertise of teachers in any part of the country,” she added.

Demonstration

The digital learning programmes kicked off yesterday with a Biology teacher delivering an online lesson from Kitende Secondary School and attended by learners of St Mary’s Assumpta Girls High School in Adjumani District.

Mr Martin Kizito was seen getting responses from both learners at Kitende SS and those who were attending a similar class online in Adjumani District.

Whereas the online class was participatory in nature, they were interrupted by poor signals, which kept on cutting off learners in Adjumani.

“It was a nice experience sharing a class with students I have never seen. Both students were participating, responding, and learning at the same time. However, it needs a lot of preparation and resources,’’ Mr Kizito said.

Funding gap

Mr Adadi Tumusiime, a Chemistry and Mathematics teacher, welcomed the initiative, saying it will simplify their work.

However, he called for needed infrastructures to support digital learning, including ICT tools and low Internet costs.

Meanwhile, UNICEF and the Ministry of education, have also partnered with Airtel Telecom Company to accelerate the rollout of digital learning by connecting schools to the Internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms in Uganda.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the government closed education institutions for nearly two years after it failed to deliver online classes to all students across the country.

This was after students in rural areas lagged behind as their counterparts in urban areas with access to the Internet and facilities continued with classes.