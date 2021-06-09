Learners return home with Covid

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Some parents are up in arms after their children, who were sent home on Monday following the closure of schools, tested positive for Covid-19.

“I took my daughter for a Covid-19 test on Monday and she tested positive. I have isolated her from the rest of the house members. I urge parents to take their children who have flu and cough for testing to be sure,” a parent with a student at Nabisunsa Girls School, who preferred anonymity, said.

Two parents with children at Gayaza High School, who tested positive, commended the government for closing schools because they had become epicentres .

President Museveni on Sunday closed all institutions of learning across the country for 42 days as one of the measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Some scientists on the National Covid-19 Taskforce had proposed that students who had already reported be left at school to complete their term over fears that they would infect those at home.

Scientists had also proposed that reporting dates for learners who were still home, including primary one to three and semi-candidates, be delayed.

However, President Museveni said they decided to send all learners home because they would get better treatment and care.

However, the head teacher of Nabisunsa Girls School, Ms Nabukeera Zulaiku Babuye, said she could not confirm whether her students had Covid-19 or not.

Schools speak out

“There is no way we can confirm the Covid-19 case unless the tests have been done and they have not shared the information with us. So, as a school, we cannot say it is true or not because we do not have that information,” Ms Nabukeera said.

She, however, said her students had cough and flu. These are some of the signs of Covid-19.

The headteacher of Gayaza High School, Ms Robina Kizito, said all their students who reported back on June 1 were subjected to rapid Covid-19 test, and those who had issues were sent back.

“We have had these children for only a few days before the closure of schools. When they reported back on Monday last week, we subjected them to Covid-19 tests and those who were found unwell went back home,” Ms Kizito said.

“However, when parents picked their kids, they were anxious and took them for Covid-19 testing so it is possible that they tested positive,” she added.

