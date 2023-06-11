Lecturer Karoro was a beacon of knowledge

Busitema University and the academic community at large is still in mourning following the death of Angella Karooro after being afflicted by a blood clot.

Born on September 19, 1981, at Nsambya hospital in Kampala, Karooro was the eldest of Prof Emmanuel Ahimbisibwe Karooro and Dorah Karooro’s seven children.

From an early age, she displayed academic prowess and an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

She attended Kabale Preparatory Primary School and later enrolled at Gayaza High School, where her intellectual brilliance continued to shine for both her O and A Levels.

Driven by her passion for education, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Education majoring in Physics and Mathematics at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST). She would graduate with top honours.



Top academic

Her commitment to her field of science saw her earn a Master’s degree in Physics from Makerere University. Karooro’s relentless pursuit of knowledge culminated in a PhD in Renewable Energy jointly studied at Ithemba Labs University, South Africa, and Uppsala University, Sweden.

Karooro’s academic journey to doctorate level can be traced back to her family background. Prof Karooro, who was conferred a PhD in education from Makerere University, said his daughter was his academic heir.

After completing her postgraduate studies at Makerere, Karooro’s journey brought her to Busitema University. There, she joined the Faculty of Science and Education, Department of Physics as an assistant lecturer.

She quickly rose through the ranks and soon joined Dr Saphina Biira as the only two female lecturers with doctorates in physics at the Tororo-based university.

Her profound knowledge and engaging teaching style quickly made her lectures highly sought after by students, according to her former student Kelly Miwanda.

With a gentle and approachable demeanour, she created a supportive and inclusive learning environment, earning the admiration and respect of her students.

“Many of us regarded her as a mentor and role model, acknowledging her unwavering dedication to our success,” Miwanda told Sunday Monitor.

Beyond her contributions within the classroom, Karooro actively engaged in research projects and published a number of peer-reviewed articles that significantly impacted her field of expertise. Her groundbreaking research on new renewable energy, its acquisition and its influence on education garnered recognition and acclaim within the academic community. In fact she emerged as a revered figure in physics, leaving an indelible mark on the discourse of the discipline.



Dedicated servant

Karooro’s commitment extended far beyond the boundaries of academia. She was a compassionate and empathetic individual, who utilised her knowledge and skills to uplift others.

Engaging in community outreach programmes, she championed literacy and language development in underprivileged areas. Driven by her belief in the transformative power of education, she tirelessly worked to bridge gaps and make learning accessible to all.

Colleagues and peers remember Karooro as a pillar of strength and inspiration. Her collaborative spirit and willingness to share her expertise made her an invaluable asset to the academic community.

“Angella was gentle and quiet, a rare element for us, teachers. She, however, connected with both students and colleagues because she was practical,” Ms Lillian Tumugume, Busitema University’s academic registrar, said.

Known for her unwavering commitment to excellence, she motivated others to reach their full potential. Her intellectual curiosity and open-mindedness fostered meaningful dialogue and innovation within the department. Her passion for teaching, intellectual brilliance, and compassionate nature endeared her to the entire university community.

She will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her students’ success and her ability to inspire them to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

Family

Beyond her professional endeavours, Karooro was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Her warm smile and kind-hearted nature brought joy to those around her.

She possessed a rare ability to connect with people on a deep level, offering guidance and support whenever needed, according to her mother, Dorah Karooro. Dorah is pursuing a PhD in political science.

Her younger sister, Rosemary Karooro, described Angela as a God-fearing, principled but kind, strong, level headed, very calm and modest.

“She never raised her voice against anyone. She was a peacemaker. To her siblings, she was a role model,” Rosemary noted.

She stood in the place of parents where parents were too far away.

“I not only lost a daughter but my academic heir, a friend, a leader because her siblings elected her as their leader and an ambassador of the family” Prof Karooro told Sunday Monitor.

In the same vein, Ms Dorah Karooro described her daughter as someone who had exceptional qualities in looking after her brothers and sister.

Karooro reciprocated the same dedication she put to her studies to a number of things, most importantly her faith. Her father says amid her degrees and titles, she chose to become born again—even before him.

Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, a senior presidential advisor on public relations, described her late niece as someone who was well-mannered and loving.

“We had met only a week back. A day before her death, she gave me a call while at a function and told me she wanted to give me good news that would make me happy in August,” Ms Okurut revealed, adding that it is a pity she did not get to know what the good news was.



Her death

Karooro’s sudden departure on that fateful day still remains a mystery to many. She had a day before appeared at the university where she gave an examination that she also supervised.

Although her students noted a low mood she exhibited, it was hard to relate with her death a day after.

On Tuesday, May 30, a neighbour heard Karooro cry for help from inside her rented house in Tororo Town. Her maid had earlier moved out. When the noise persisted, the neighbour moved to offer help, only to find the door locked. He asked her to pass him the key. Unfortunately, she was too weak to stand up or move.

As a result, they decided to break the door. After moving in, they managed to take her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem reports, according to Ms Okurut, revealed that Karooro died of a blood clot that rapidly moved from her legs to the lungs.

A vigil was held at their family residence last Thursday before her burial on June 2, at their ancestral home in Bwatoogo-Katungu cell, Bushenyi District. She leaves behind six siblings and her parents.