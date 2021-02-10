Lecturers at govt universities go on strike

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Academic staff at all public universities have laid down their tools demanding payment of their salary enhancement arrears by government.

The arrears date back to 2015.

This comes two days after some universities, including Makerere and Kyambogo, started online teaching for their final year and continuing students following the closure of institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview yesterday, the chairperson of Forum for Academic Staff Association in Public Universities (FAPSU), Mr Deus Kamunyu, said the staff had agreed to lay down their tools effective February 6, adding that the strike had started across all public universities.

Mr Kamunyu said the academic staff want Shs129.24b released for full enhancement of salaries from senior lecturers and below at all public universities.

“As staff associations, we resolved on a sit-down strike, which started on Saturday and the communications are clear. We are going to receive a report from all public universities after this week to know what is on ground,” Mr Kamunyu said.

The chairperson of Busitema University Academic Staff Association’s Chairperson, Mr Ssali Ssajja, said they have also kick-started their strike.

He said Busitema is slated to start online teaching on March 1.

“As Busitema staff, we have to respect the resolution from FAPSU and if the government doesn’t settle the required money, we shall not teach,” Mr Ssajja said.

Dr Mugisha Mutabazi, the chairperson of Kyambogo University Academic Staff Association, said there is no teaching taking place at the university.

“We are not teaching because there is a nationwide strike, which was declared in May but was suspended temporarily to allow third year students complete their studies. It was lifted again on February 6 and there is no question about it,” Dr Mugisha said.

“We have not heard anything from the government, but it is upon them. We already communicated our positions to them. It was unfair for the government to favour a small group of people at the expense of the majority,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said he has not been informed about the strike and any staff who will not teach will be dealt with.

“I am not aware about the strike, It has not been communicated according to the law governing trade unions and as far as I am concerned, every member of staff is supposed to be here at work and they are expected to carry out their duties normally. We are monitoring and we shall take necessary action,” Prof Nawangwe said.

He added that the university is set to roll out online teaching for both the continuing and final year students.

The Ministry of Finance Public Relations Officer, Mr Jim Mugunga, yesterday said: “We have engaged lecturers and their leadership before, and so has the Presidency, to explain with clarity matters of budget and revenue sources....The issues they raise are now a matter of the relevant sector to resolve.”

Background

President Museveni in 2015 promised increased salaries of teaching staff in public universities that would see a professor earn Shs15m and a senior lecturer earn Shs12.2m.

Government decided to implement this directive in a phased manner for five years. However, in the 2020/2021 Financial Year, government released Shs50b which benefitted only professors and associate professors, who got their 100 per cent salary increment (Shs15m).

The lecturers’ increment was not realised till date.

