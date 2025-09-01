Legal divide-and-rule: A history of Uganda’s constitution-making

In many ways, Uganda’s first constitutional crisis was an accident waiting to happen. The country’s first supreme law -- the Independence Constitution in 1962 -- was drawn up during the honeymoon period of the hastily convened marriage of convenience between the Uganda Peoples Congress led by Milton Obote and which saw itself as a nationalist party, and the Kabaka Yekka party whose main agenda was the preservation and promotion of Buganda Kingdom’s interests.

Negotiated in London, the constitution sought to mirror the ‘Westminster’ model form of government in the United Kingdom.

There would be an Executive Prime Minister, who was the head of government, with the Queen of England remaining head of state and appointing a governor for one additional year, until 1963, when it would be amended to install a local President.

It provided for an untenable position of one country with two systems. Uganda would be a unitary state but Buganda Kingdom, which had helped the colonial power bring the rest of the country’s territories under British rule, would enjoy an autonomous ‘federal’ status within the country.

Other kingdoms like Bunyoro, Ankole, Busoga and Tooro were recognised, but they would only be semi-autonomous. Thus, Buganda was ensconced as a state within a state. The kingdom had its own parliament (Lukiiko), which was the electoral college for its representatives to the national assembly, and its own seat of power at the main palace in Bulange, Mengo, just a few kilometres from State House and Parliament.

In 1963 the Kabaka (king) of Buganda, Edward Mutesa, became the president of Uganda and head of state, while Obote, as prime minister and leader of the UPC-KY alliance, remained head of government.

The inherent contradictions came to the fore only two years later during the referendum on the “Lost Counties” which the colonial authorities had taken from Bunyoro and given to Buganda as a reward for the latter’s help in subordinating the former.

The referendum put the Kabaka in the unenviable position of having to promote the interests of his kingdom against those of a constituent part of his country.

When the residents in the Lost Counties voted overwhelmingly to return to Bunyoro, it brought the contradictions between the nationalists and the monarchists in UPC-KY to a tipping point. Kabaka Yekka fell apart, with most of its members joining UPC to create a Buganda faction and resist Obote from within.

Things escalated quickly. Obote had five ministers (Grace Ibingira, Daudi Magezi, Basil Bataringaya, Wanume Kibedi and crosscheck and Emmanuel Lumu) arrested and accused them of trying to aid Buganda’s plans to secede from Uganda. Then Kabaka Mutesa gave an ultimatum to the central government to remove itself from Buganda’s territory.

He sought military assistance from the British and political support from the United Nations in this regard. In response, Obote sent troops commanded by a one Idi Amin Dada to raid the Buganda palace in Mengo where heavy fighting took place against kingdom loyalists. The pro-Buganda forces were defeated and Kabaka Mutesa escaped into exile in the United Kingdom.

The independence constitutional order had collapsed, and Obote declared himself the President. On April 15, 1966, Obote, surrounded by heavily armed soldiers, arrived at Parliament and directed MPs to check their pigeonholes (small boxes where letters were left for each legislator) for a draft of a new constitution. The ‘pigeonhole constitution’ had been hatched.

“Obote suspended the 1962 Constitution and consolidated power by merging the positions of Prime Minister and President, effectively making him the head of both government and state,” says Mwambutsya Ndebesa, a political history lecturer at Makerere University.

“This new constitution abolished the federal status of kingdoms, centralised power, and established Uganda as a republic.” To wipe its name off the political map, Buganda was divided into four districts and its buildings of parliament at Bulange turned into the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence and renamed ‘Republic House’.

One of the Kabaka’s palaces at Bamunanika, on the outskirts of the city, was turned into an army barracks.

Early warnings

Obote ordered the national assembly to become a constituent assembly and debate the draft pigeonhole constitution. The dangers of this tinkering with the instruments of power and the centralisation of power were not lost on legislators.

“We should not change our Constitution in the way some men change their shirts,” warned Abu Mayanja, the UPC Member of Parliament for Kyaggwe N.E as quoted in the Uganda Argus of July 6, 1967.

“The Constitution should be a document of great sanctity. We should respect it, and we should abide by it.” A year later, as debate on what became the 1967 Constitution continued, even Obote’s close associates continued to warn about the absence of sufficient checks and balances against the power of the presidency.

“The concentration of powers in one person was not completely justified,” Obote’s relative and UPC MP for Lango, Adoko Nekyon said in June 1967. “Some of the powers given to the President were excessive. There should be a balance between the office of the President and the Judiciary and the system of Parliament.”

Nevertheless, the new constitution was promulgated in September 1967 and Obote declared himself President without the inconvenience of an election. The seeds of rule by law, rather than rule of law, had been planted in Uganda’s political soils.

They would soon be irrigated by the blood of citizens, first by Obote as he became more willing to use force to stamp out dissent, and then by Idi Amin who deposed him in a coup in January 1971, bringing civilian rule to an end and imposing the first of many military regimes on the country.

Idi Amin and his henchmen ignored the constitutional order and ruled by decree and military tribunals. The elections that had been scheduled in 1971 did not take place, and the political opposition all but disappeared, either into their graves or into exile.

This left room only for military opposition. After a disastrous failed attempt in 1972, anti-Amin forces led by Obote’s Kikosi Malum and Fronasa led by a one Yoweri Museveni and prominently backed by the Tanzanian army, eventually forced Idi Amin out in April 1979.

False starts

The collapse of Amin’s military regime raised hopes for a new national consensus that would draw up a new constitutional order. That was the spirit of the Moshi Conference where hundreds of Ugandans turned up in the northern Tanzanian town to chart a new course for the country.

Under the aegis of the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF), an umbrella grouping of the anti-Amin elements, an interim Parliament, the National Consultative Council, was formed, composed of 30 members elected in Moshi.

This was the country’s Third Parliament and was meant to be one of a three-legged stool that also included a three-man Presidential Commission, and a three-man Military Council, the latter to represent the views of the armed fighters that had participated in removing Amin.

However, the process was flawed and real power lay with the Military Council, as the removal of Presidents Yusuf Lule and Godfrey Binaisa in quick succession showed. When the 1980 elections were manipulated to allow for Obote to return to power as President, the contest for power took on military means once again.

Museveni’s Uganda People’s Movement and the Yusuf Lule faction morphed into the National Resistance Army/Movement, while anti-Obote Baganda sentiment found an outlet in Andrew Kayiira and Nkwanga’s Fedemu whose name gave a clue about the return to federal government for the kingdom that was at the heart of their fight.

Internal contradictions in Obote’s Uganda National Liberation Army led to his removal in a second coup in July 1985 by a faction of Acholi soldiers, and his replacement by Tito Okello Lutwa but this only accelerated the NRA’s path to power when it took over in January 1986 after a five-year guerilla war.

The NRA/M imposed its rule via Executive Order Number 1 of 1986, a decree in all but name, but sought to rebuild organs of state, including the National Resistance Council (NRC) which initially consisted of 38 ‘historical’ members and became the Fifth Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.

In April 1987 the NRC was expanded to include all ministers and their deputies, enlarging it to more than 70 members. Constitutional lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo says this was necessary because, “applying the principle of broad-based government meant that most senior ministers were appointed from outside the ranks of the NRM.

“Governance became particularly awkward for two reasons. First, the Cabinet, rather than the NRC, was taking most policy initiatives. Second, Cabinet members were excluded from the supreme authority of government.”

The NRA/M had promised a new constitution and a Ministry of Constitutional Affairs was established as early as 1986, but it did little for the first three years. This was partly because there was an attempt to have the NRC draft the constitution, but this was quickly shot down on account of its membership being unelected.

“The argument was, no, they don’t have the mandate of the people. What we needed was to have people directly elected specifically for the constitution. The NRC will be in parliamentary buildings while the people who will be elected will go and sit in Nile Mansions” (the country’s main conference centre).

In 1988, the NRC passed the Uganda Constitutional Commission Act, which created a Constitutional Commission which was to be made up of 21 commissioners.

This body would go around the country collecting memoranda from the people and develop a draft which would then be discussed, sharpened and enacted as the new supreme law of the land.

But there were problems from the start, including who sat on the commission, what they deliberated, and how they worked.